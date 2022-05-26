Today’s This Morning saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interview Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

However, the chat – which was punctuated by in-jokes and frequent bouts of laughter – appeared to divide viewers.

While some called for the boys to appear on the show “every day”, others branded the chat a “fake love-in”.

What are friends for, eh, if not to big you up!

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were in hysterics with Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Holly and Phil’s chat with Ant and Dec under fire

The boys were on the show to discuss the launch of their first children’s book, which just happens to be a charity release for the NSPCC.

However, as the Geordie duo discussed that, the chicken schnitzel being whipped up in the kitchen and the Prince’s Trust Awards, viewers took to Twitter.

It’s a good job Holly, Phil, Ant and Dec were too busy laughing to scroll through this lot!

The boys were on to promote their new children’s book (Credit: ITV)

‘OTT fake cackling’

“Really boring watching this fake love-in,” said one viewer.

“OTT fake cackling!” said another.

“Ffs the fake laughing and sucking up to each other,” said another rolling their eyes.

“Everyone pretending to like each other by trying to see who can fake-laugh the loudest,” said another.

“Yes Phil we know you are mates with Ant and Dec! Do you not realise it really comes across badly?” said another.

“Thank [bleep] that backslapping love-in segment is over,” said another.

Some branded the laughter ‘fake’, though (Credit: ITV)

‘Wish they were on This Morning every day’

But some This Morning viewers loved the appearance – and wanted to see more more more of the boys!

“Just had to tune into @thismorning to watch @antanddec – you are both such a joy to watch! Made my day,” said one.

And interviews like that are why @antanddec are the kings of Saturday night.

“I wish they were on every day!” said another.

“God I love @antanddec. Mixed with Phil, Holly and @therealgokwan now that’s a party I’d wanna be with!” said another.

“And interviews like that are why @antanddec are the kings of Saturday night. Absolutely brilliant,” said another.

Another went on step further, though.

“Wouldn’t it be good if Ant and Dec presented the show,” they declared.

