Alison Hammond supports emotional Lisa Snowdon as she issues plea on This Morning

This Morning today saw Alison Hammond support Lisa Snowdon during an emotional segment of the show.

Lisa got emotional while speaking to Alison and Dermot O’Leary from the show’s menopause bus.

Lisa is touring with the menopause bus (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

During today’s edition of This Morning, Alison and Dermot spoke to Lisa, who was reporting live from Birmingham.

The 50-year-old was in Birmingham with This Morning’s Menopause Bus.

Read more: This Morning viewers stunned as Josie Gibson strips down to a bikini

The bus is touring the UK to help raise awareness about the symptoms of menopause and offer support.

Lisa has been open herself about her experiences of menopause in the past and spoke to two guests about menopause on the show today.

And it seems as though their comments struck a chord with Lisa, who got a little emotional during the interview.

Lisa got emotional on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon on This Morning today

Guest Aline spoke about her work as a menopause campaigner, as well as her own experiences with it during her chat with Lisa.

It proved to be a little too much for Lisa too, as she confessed to getting emotional speaking to Aline.

“I feel really emotional talking to you about this, Aline because it registers so much with me,” a visibly choked-up Lisa said.

At the end of the segment, Alison offered Lisa some support of her own.

“Aww, thank you, Lisa,” she said. “When you get emotional you get me emotional. So stop getting emotional.”

“I’m sorry, but it is massive,” Lisa said.

Alison’s appearance divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond divides viewers

Elsewhere on the show, Alison’s appearance grabbed some viewers’ attention – but not for the right reasons.

A lot of today’s show was filmed outside, and Alison decided to wear some sunglasses. However, not everyone was happy.

“@thismorning Alison take your sunglasses off, please. They are lovely but they are giving reflections of your surroundings. I’d rather see you as your natural self,” one viewer said.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

“You need to lose the glasses, too much reflection,” another said.

“Alison lose the glasses. Not cool,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers really liked Alison’s eyewear. “Looking great Alison. Love that outfit and those glasses really suit you,” one viewer said.

“Wow. Alison is looking good with her sunglasses,” another wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.