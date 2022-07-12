This Morning viewers had mixed opinions today about Alison Hammond and her glam new sunglasses on the ITV daytime show.

Presenter Alison and her fellow host Dermot O’Leary ventured outside of the studio for part of Tuesday’s (July 12) programme.

And Alison wisely chose to wear eyewear to help protect herself from the sun’s rays during the current hot weather.

However, while many viewers clamoured to know where she had got her sunnies from, others weren’t convinced by the specs.

Alison opted for some sunnies today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning today

Several fans were impressed with Alison’s stylish frames and were keen to look them up themselves.

“@thismorning please please, where did Alison get her glasses, love them!” one such enquiry read on Twitter.

Alison hasn’t confirmed the details herself, but some of her Instagram followers speculated they may be from Gucci.

Back on Twitter, many more admirers expressed how they believed the sunglasses suited Alison.

Fans were keen to know where they could get a similar pair (Credit: This Morning Twitter)

Alison on This Morning

“Wow. Alison is looking good with her sunglasses #ThisMorning,” one person tweeted.

Another complimented her: “Lovely glasses Alison #ThisMorning.”

Those glasses really suit you.

“Alison you’re looking glam, love the glasses #ThisMorning,” agreed another person.

And someone else added enthusiastically: “Looking great Alison. Love that outfit and those glasses really suit you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

However, others suggested Alison’s shades may have caused issues on TV.

One person requested: “@thismorning Alison take your sun glasses off please.

“They are lovely but they are giving reflections of your surroundings. I’d rather see you as your natural self.”

Another person agreed: “You need to lose the glasses, too much reflection.”

But someone else put it, bluntly: “Alison lose the glasses. Not cool.”

But did her sunglasses reflect too much? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning hosts over the summer

It was confirmed yesterday (Monday July 11) that Alison and Dermot will host the show for the next fortnight.

The presenting pair are usually on the sofa on Fridays.

But regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are now on their summer break.

Other familiar faces expected to fill in until September include Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle, Mollie King and Andi Peters are also expected to feature, in various hosting combinations.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

