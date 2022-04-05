This Morning: Ranvir Singh teases Alison Hammond over her appearance

Ranvir Singh poked fun at This Morning host Alison Hammond over her appearance today – and the 47-year-old couldn’t help but laugh.

Ranvir likened Alison’s top to a “hi-vis jacket”, something Alison found absolutely hilarious!

Ranvir poked fun at Alison today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond clothes on This Morning

Towards the end of today’s edition of Lorraine, Ranvir spoke to Alison and Dermot O’Leary via live link. The duo appeared to tease viewers about what was coming up next on This Morning, which airs straight after Lorraine.

Ranvir seemed to be in a cheeky mood today, as she took a swipe at Dermot when he appeared on the screen.

“Alison and Dermot are here shortly, what have you got…oh, you’ve turned up this morning have you Dermot,” Ranvir said before pulling a face at the 48-year-old.

Alison and Dermot then went on to tell viewers what to expect from today’s show. As they finished, Ranvir took another playful swipe.

“I like your hi-vis jacket, Ali,” Ranvir said of the star’s orange top. “Thank you,” Alison said, before bursting into laughter.

“You doing a bit of moonlighting afterward?” Ranvir laughed.

Alison found Ranvir’s comment hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Dermot was the next to poke fun at Alison’s bright orange jacket-type top at the beginning of today’s This Morning.

As the pair addressed the camera, Dermot pretended to type something into his tablet.

“What are you doing?” Alison laughed.

“I’ve got that in stock and you can have it by Wednesday,” he said, clearly likening Alison to a warehouse worker.

Alison saw the funny side once more and struggled not to laugh as Dermot spoke to the camera.

Viewers poked fun at Alison’s outfit too. One said: “Normally Alison looks stunning, but today with that orange vest thing, it looks like she is a council worker ready to collect the bins! Sorry, but true.”

Alison’s outfit was certainly eye-catching (Credit: ITV)

Where are Holly and Phil on This Morning?

Alison and Dermot, of course, are set to host This Morning this week in Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby‘s absence.

The reasoning behind this is very simple – Phillip and Holly are on their Easter holidays.

Viewers were divided yesterday (Monday, April 4) after learning that Dermot and Alison would be hosting the show all week.

Some weren’t happy. “Don’t tell me we have these two all week,” one groaned.

Others were over the moon. “@thismorning These two @AlisonHammond and @radioleary,” another viewer gushed, adding a heart face emoji at the end of their tweet.

Fan favourite Josie Gibson will be hosting the show alongside Vernon Kay next week.

