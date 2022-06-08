This Morning comes under fire for Alison Hammond segment as she jets to Dubai

This Morning viewers were left divided today over Alison Hammond‘s segment on the show.

Alison jetted off to Dubai on a luxury escape where she was seen drinking champagne and swimming in an infinity pool.

However, the segment didn’t sit well with fans.

Just minutes before, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke about a 94-year-old called Rita.

Rita had been hounded by British Gas for a bill that was not hers, and was struggling to get by day-to-day.

As a result, viewers rushed to Twitter to hit out at the “tone deaf” segment. With prices rising up and down the country, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Alison Hammond was in Dubai on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

One viewer ranted: “This show sending people on holidays that most of us can’t afford is TONE DEAF.

“What’s the point in doing an item telling you to only boil a kettle with enough water for one cup of tea so you can afford to pay your energy bills if the next item is Alison lapping up the luxury in Dubai? #ThisMorning.”

A second angry fan tweeted: “And now, here’s Alison’s braving an all expenses paid seven-star experience in Dubai.”

“This Morning – deals with a 94 year old who’s been given a bill that isn’t hers to pay,” fumed a third. “Also This Morning – but we’ve also sent Alison to Dubai?? Yeah this show really knows it’s priorities #ThisMorning.”

Alison Hammond is currently dating someone special (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved seeing Alison in Dubai as one said: “Alison in Dubai, all the perks of the job!”

Another added: “Alison just looks so glam! #iwishiwasthere.”

Alison Hammond partner

Meanwhile, Alison recently revealed that she’s been dating someone “special”.

“There is somebody I’m dating. So yeah it is a little bit closed but you know what I want to share it with our family,” she told viewers on the show last week.

“You’ve got to be proud of your other half. So yeah I have got somebody guys. I’m off the market, I’m so sorry guys!”

