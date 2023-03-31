This Morning stars Alison and Dermot under fire today for ‘rude’ behaviour towards co-star

This Morning today (Friday, March 31) saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary come under fire for their behaviour.

Their behaviour was branded “rude” by some viewers.

Holly was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and Dermot welcome “Coupon Queen” Holly Smith back onto the show.

Holly was on the programme to show viewers some of her top weekly deals and how to save money at the supermarket.

However, Alison and Dermot seemed to interrupt and even ignore Holly at times.

As Holly told them about some cheap garden furniture they could buy from Aldi, Dermot sat in one and said: “Oh, that’s nice.”

“Is it comfy?” Alison asked as Holly continued to speak in the background.

This continued throughout the segment, with Alison and Dermot chatting away to each other while Holly stood to one side.

As expected, some viewers weren’t happy.

Alison and Dermot were slammed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Alison and Dermot’s behaviour on This Morning today

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the duo’s behaviour today.

“Alison being quite rude there, she ignoring the lady and talking to Dermot,” one viewer tweeted.

“So rude these two interrupting coupon lady ffs me me me!” another wrote.

“#ThisMorning stop talking at the same time!” a third fumed.

“Mish-mash of conversation calm down!!!!” they then added.

However, others were happy to have Alison and Dermot host today. One said on Instagram: “Love you two. You bounce off each other such a joy to watch.”

Another added on Twitter: “ I absolutely love @radioleary and @AlisonHammond presenting, they just brighten the day. Love.”

Holly won’t be on the show next week (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to take break from show

In other This Morning-related news, yesterday (Thursday, March 30) saw some big news announced.

It was revealed that Holly Willoughby will be absent from the show next week.

This is due to it being the Easter break. Instead, Alison and Dermot will be hosting the show next week. Alison and Dermot usually just host the Friday edition of the show.

This past week has seen Holly co-host the show alongside two presenters in Phillip Schofield’s absence. On Monday and Tuesday she hosted alongside Alison.

Then, on Wednesday and Thursday she hosted alongside Joel Dommett.

