This Morning fans watching the show today all had the same complaint about hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

During today’s episode of This Morning (December 2), viewers saw the presenting duo help Paul Hollywood as he made a Yule Log.

While Alison and Dermot were happy to assist with the icing, the pair couldn’t stop themselves from giggling as they tried to follow Paul’s instructions.

Alison and Dermot couldn’t help but giggle during Paul’s segment on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Alison and Dermot prompt complaints

GBBO judge Paul was on the show to help fans with their baking problems during the phone-in.

And he was also seen getting festive in the kitchen.

The light-hearted segment saw Alison and Dermot given a Yule log to decorate.

However, it soon descended into chaos, with the pair collapsing into fits of giggles and asking all manner of weird and wonderful questions.

Some viewers loved it, others hated it, and some predicted Paul was furious with their behaviour.

Despite the complaints, Paul was also seen smiling with the duo as he fronted his segment.

This Morning viewers react

Many fans weren’t too impressed by Alison and Dermot’s behaviour, branding them “childish”.

One person said: “#ThisMorning disgusting, the behaviour between Alison and Dermot. I was interested in what Paul Hollywood was saying #rude #loud.”

A second said: “#thismorning @radioleary and @AlisonHammond you are so rude during the cooking sections. It’s a wonder any decent chef wants to appear on TV with you. @thismorning.”

“Hollywood is just ignoring them now #ThisMorning,” another added.

You are so rude during the cooking sections. It’s a wonder any decent chef wants to appear on TV with you.

A fourth user wrote: “Cooking segment with 2 kids! #ThisMorning.”

And a fifth person said: “Paul is definitely about to throw Dermot through that fake window #ThisMorning.”

Others, however, said it was the “funniest thing” they’d seen on TV for a long time!

“Loved Alison and Dermot with Paul. Hilarious,” they said.

Paul managed to join in on the sense of humour as he laughed with the presenters (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond defends Prince Harry and Meghan

Today’s show also saw Alison defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the release of their Netflix documentary.

In the trailer, Meghan said: “When the stakes are this high doesn’t it make more sense to hear our stories from us?”

Speaking about the doc, Alison said: “I’m so excited. I can’t wait.”

She added: “Yes, Meghan I want to hear the story, everyone wants to hear it.

“If the Kardashians do it why can’t they? They’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t.”

In the trailer, Prince Harry said: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors…I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

