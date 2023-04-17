This Morning today saw Alison Hammond share some big news about a big format change coming to the show next month.

However, fans had a very mixed reaction to the news, with some viewers seriously unimpressed.

The news was announced today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond shares big news about This Morning today

Today saw This Morning announce some big news. It was announced that This Morning and Coronation Street will be joining forces to “get the coronation celebrations started”.

This Morning and Coronation Street will unite on Friday, May 5. Alison and Dermot O’Leary will take the sofa to “Weatherfield”.

The 150-minute long show will be packed with special guests “and a party fit for a King!”

“I literally cannot wait to be back visiting those cobbles again. I always have such a great time with the Coronation Street team and to be there with our This Morning team this time for such a special occasion will be epic, it’s going to be so much fun!” Alison said.

Dermot then said: “I cannot think of a more iconic way to spend a Friday hosting with Alison and delivering a show like this ahead of the King’s coronation. We will definitely be bringing the party to Manchester that day.”

Viewers weren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over news

However, if This Morning bosses were hoping for viewers to be excited, they’re going to be very disappointed. Viewer reaction to the news was mixed to say the least.

“Is that it?!” one viewer fumed. “No one cares,” another said. “Something else to avoid then,” a third wrote. “I’ll pass on that one,” another added.

However, not everyone was against the news.

“I’ll make sure to tune in all devices to make up for the naysayers. Woohoo,” one viewer tweeted. “Well excited for this! Visiting Corrie with @AlisonHammond and @radioleary,” another said.

“Should be fun, two of my favourite shows in one,” a third then gushed.

Phillip returned to the show today (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield returns on This Morning today

Elsewhere, today’s edition of the show saw Phillip Schofield make a return.

Phillip has been away from screens for a few weeks now during his brother’s child sex offences trial.

However, today he made his return to the show. But not everyone was happy about his return.

“It’s time to let go of Phil now,” one viewer tweeted today. “It REALLY IS time for ITV to take #ThisMorning in a completely fresh direction – it doesn’t need Phillip Schofield AT ALL,” another then said.

“Judging by the opinion of most viewers, maybe now would be a good time for new presenters on the #ThisMorning sofa. Bring back Josie and Craig,” a third then wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

