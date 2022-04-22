This Morning viewers all had the same complaint about Alison Hammond‘s appearance today (April 22).

Alison hosted the show as usual alongside Dermot O’Leary.

However, it wasn’t her presenting prowess that caught viewers’ eyes, but her bold and bright outfit.

Alison Hammond wore acid brights on This Morning today (Credit: Instagram)

What did Alison wear on This Morning today?

Alison wore a vibrant lime green suit to host Friday’s This Morning.

With the weather dull and grey outside, she most certainly brought the sunshine.

Only some viewers didn’t quite see it like that.

One commented: “Why is Alison dressed as a motorway maintenance man?”

Another meanie said: “Omg Alison looks amazing where can I get that outfit ……. Said nobody ever!”

“Why’s Alison dresses like a tennis ball?” a third asked.

“#ThisMorning that colour on Alison is not doing it for me,” said another viewer.

“Alison‘s outfit is giving me a headache,” another declared.

“What is Alison wearing?!” exclaimed another.

‘Alison is looking flawless’

Some loved it though.

Alison’s stylist David O’Brien uploaded a snap of her posing in her bold outfit and fans soon took to his comments section.

Posting on the Instagram upload, one said: “Beautiful Alison. This look [heart emoji]. The suit is a gorgeous colour.”

A second agreed and heaped praise on the presenter.

“@alisonhammond55 is just looking flawless,” they said.

Where is Alison’s outfit from?

For those asking where Alison’s outfit is from, you’re in luck because we’ve found out.

And, not only that, as we went to press, it was all in stock, too!

Alison’s stylist revealed that her suit is from Yours.

The Sharp Green Scuba Blazer comes in sizes 16 to 32 and costs £28.99, while the matching trousers cost £22.99.

Alison’s top is from Him & Zoe. You can get it at Evans.

The Lyric Lace Contrast Top is currently in the sale and priced at £28. It comes in sizes 14 to 32.

