This Morning today (Friday, March 3) saw an excited Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary make a big announcement on the show.

The presenting duo revealed that fan favourite segment is returning next week – beginning on Monday (March 6).

Alison and Dermot make big announcement on This Morning today

This Morning today saw Alison and Dermot return to co-host the show together.

The fan favourite duo had some exciting news to share with viewers of the show.

As they revealed during the show, the 12 At 12 competition is set to return next week!

“Now, listen to this,” Alison said.

“Last year we launched a competition called Twelve at Twelve,” she continued. “Which was amazing, wasn’t it!”

“Yeah!” Dermot agreed.

Alison then explained that the competition will see viewers in with the chance of winning £12,000 every day at 12pm.

Alison and Dermot talk 12 at 12 on This Morning today

Alison then continued, saying: “Guess what guys? It’s only back!”

She then did a spin as the 12 At 12 graphics appeared onscreen.

“I know. We might be slightly more excited than you might be at home,” Dermot said as Alison continued to spin.

We are hyped!

“We are hyped!” he then said. Dermot then started to dance as Alison explained the competition rules.

“Guaranteed winner every day next week so get entering right about now!” Dermot said.

“Twelve at Twelve,” the duo then said together. “I love that,” Alison then added.

‘Appalling’ squirrel segment slammed

In other This Morning-related news, the show came under fire yesterday for an “appalling” segment on eating squirrels.

The Exmoor Squirrel Project is encouraging people to EAT grey squirrels in a bid to save the red squirrel from extinction.

During the debate, Phillip and Tom Swarbrick tucked into some squirrel risotto and buttermilk squirrel that Phil Vickery had prepared.

“If you gave me that, I wouldn’t know what it was,” Phillip said as he ate. “I mean it could be chicken, it could be a little bit of pork.”

Viewers were furious – something Phillip had earlier predicted.

“#Thismorning Really…squirrel…I won’t be watching, what’s next cat ?? Shameful,” one viewer tweeted.

“Squirrel risotto? That’s appalling,” another said.

