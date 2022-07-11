This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary announced today that they are hosting for the next two weeks.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are now enjoying their summer break.

Alison and Dermot kicked off the summer today as they presented the hit ITV show alongside guests Gyles Brandeth and Isla Traquair.

However, viewers were all asking the same question as they expected presenter Ruth Langsford to present the show this week.

Presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary kickstart the summer by hosting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host This Morning today

As Holly and Phil are now on their long summer break, This Morning will be hosted by a number of different presenters who will be temporarily stepping in for the pair.

Starting off the long summer are regular hosts Alison and Dermot.

Read more: This Morning host Phillip Schofield calls out viewer as Holly Willoughby ‘hides’

The pair will be hosting the show for two weeks before several more famous faces take over the reins.

The hit ITV show announced the news on their twitter saying: “Happy Monday! @alisonhammond and @radioleary are here kicking off the summer.”

Alison also explained on This Morning today: “You’ve got us for two weeks! It’s your lucky day, in fact it’s your lucky two weeks!”

Dermot then joked: “That’s one way of looking at it, or we’re sorry we’re here for two weeks.”

Viewers all ask the same question after Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where’s Ruth?

However, fans were all asking the same question after Alison and Dermot announced that they were hosting This Morning for the next two weeks.

They were all wondering where presenter Ruth is, claiming that they were ‘promised’ that she would be returning this summer.

Ruth is set to return to host with Rylan Clark later in the summer.

Many viewers were outraged and even rushed to Twitter.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

One viewer asked: “When is Ruth on? I wish she was on with Alison all summer, I want Ruth please.”

Another said: “Is Ruth not on???”

Someone else also commented: “We were promised that @ruthieeL would be returning all summer. I want Alison and Ruth.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.