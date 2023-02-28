This Morning today saw Alice Beer appear on the show to discuss the ongoing vegetable shortages hitting shops in the UK.

However, her behaviour during the segment came under fire, with some viewers branding the journalist “rude”.

Alice Beer on This Morning today

Over the last few days, UK supermarkets have been hit by vegetable shortages.

These shortages are being blamed on poor weather in Africa and Europe, Brexit rules, and energy prices.

To combat the shortages, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed Alice onto the show to provide viewers with some tips on how to make their vegetables last longer.

“We shouldn’t even be looking at a tomato until June should we really,” Alice said during the segment.

“We shouldn’t be looking at these things [veg] that are out of season. But we like them out of season, we like them all year round, so the supermarkets keep the shelves full of them.”

Alice Beer rants about vegetables on This Morning today

Alice then went on to seemingly hit out at those who enjoy eating out-of-season vegetables.

“Hell! We’re not going to get scurvy and all keel over in the streets if we don’t have a pepper or a tomato or a cucumber for a couple of weeks,” she said.

“Yeah, so slightly, get over yourself,” Alice then added.

“But perhaps, in a way, we need to go back to the mentality, the post-war mentality,” she said.

Alice then went on to say that we waste a “hell of a lot” of food every year.

“It’s ludicrous”.

Viewers slam Alice

It’s safe to say that Alice’s behaviour on the show didn’t go down well with some viewers.

“Why is Beer so angry at us?? Fruit & veg go off so quickly in more recent years- it’s not our fault. Why is she so salty?” one viewer fumed.

“Even when tomatoes are in season here my local Sainsburys still have imports so it’s pointless Alice Beer getting sniffy about eating things in season really,” another ranted.

“Why does Alice treat the #ThisMorning viewers like absolute idiots?” a third This Morning viewer asked.

Why is Beer so angry at us?

“#ThisMorning for Alice to say get over yourself when cucumbers etc are short ! I have a son with autism & is funny with food & eats a lot of these items that are short .. so I won’t get over myself! Rude,” another ranted.

However, not everyone was out to slam Alice.

“Some great tips by Alice Beer on making your veg last longer, always wondered how to make them last longer, a credit to Alice there on the brilliant This Morning with Holly and Philip,” one viewer wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

