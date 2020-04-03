This Morning fans accuse street residents of not social distancing as they dance amid lockdown

Viewers of This Morning have fumed over street residents not social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke to street residents on Friday's show (April 3) about their decision to dance in their Cheshire street at 11am every day.

Janet Woodcock explained her street started "social distancing dancing" to try and beat lockdown blues.

Janet said she set up the social distancing dancing in her street (Credit: ITV)

Fitness instructor Janet, who set it all up, said: "It's been brilliant. Everybody's come out, just got involved and having fun.

"Moving, getting to know one another. It's been good."

She continued: "I got them out by putting a slip through everybody's door.

"Initially it wasn't about dancing, it was just about people coming out standing on the doorstep and having a minute silence to think about the people really struggling at the moment.

"A minute's clapping for all our key workers working hard and keeping us safe.

Every day at 11am, one street in Cheshire meets outside for a socially-distanced boogie to blow their lockdown blues away!



And today, they had company... 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/WTJKPLAhei — This Morning (@thismorning) April 3, 2020

"It just evolved from there. People wanted to do it again and again and I think we're on day 10 now."

Janet insisted: "People tend to be stood at their drives so we are very well spaced.

We can talk to each other, laugh with each other but we are keeping apart.

"We can talk to each other, laugh with each other but we are keeping apart."

However, viewers thought they were still too close to each other and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did they say?

One person said: "That’s a mass gathering! Idiots! The street doing distance dancing!!"

Some viewers claimed the street were social distancing (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: "That dancing street is setting a really bad example to people. Not social distancing at all! The message is #StayHome!!!"

A third added: "#ThisMorning being completely irresponsible with its street dance. Stay at home unless essential, exercise alone or with a member of your family ONLY.

"Does not say have a street party whilst exercising. Time to start taking this seriously."

@thismorning

That dancing street is setting a really bad example to people. Not social distancing at all! The message is #StayHome !!! #ThisMorning #SocialDistancing — LPW (@lpw) April 3, 2020

#ThisMorning being completely irresponsible with its street dance. Stay at home unless essential, exercise alone or with a member of your family ONLY. Does not say have a street party whilst exercising. Time to start taking this seriously. @thismorning — The 🇬🇧 Unicorn 🦄 (@swearyshau) April 3, 2020

So what’s the difference between street dancing and socially distancing with you friends in the park!! Surely this goes against the rules of Stay at Home! #ThisMorning ?! — Ali Green 🌄🌑 (@alig1972) April 3, 2020

#ThisMorning I get what she is trying to do keep everybody's spirits up.but that does not look like social distancing to me. — Beverley Bullimore (@b26772696) April 3, 2020

However, others defended the street and praised them for keeping spirits up.

People on twitter kicking off because a street in Cheshire are all having a dance outside their house... 😂 #ThisMorning — Laura Davies (@laura_w_davies) April 3, 2020

That street in Frodsham doing the socially distanced dancing at 11am each day - LEGENDS 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻



I want to do it! 🤣#ThisMorning @thismorning 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jessi ☕️🦩 (@jessiloumilton) April 3, 2020

At the end of the segment, Ruth and Eamonn joined the street as they danced in the studio.

