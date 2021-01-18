This Morning star Zoe Williams has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The GP, 40, had considered using a sperm donor to have a baby until she met partner Stuart McKay in a bar in Portugal in 2019.

Zoe, who is due to give birth in June, revealed her two ambitions in life was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother.

Zoe Williams announced she’s pregnant with her first child (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What did This Morning star Zoe Williams say?

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Zoe said: “As a doctor none of this is new to me, but when you’re the patient the experience is the same as for anyone else. Having my scan was just the most amazing thing. It’s so magical, the wonder of seeing this little life that’s growing inside you.”

She continued: “When I met Stuart I was considering having a baby on my own.

“As Stuart and I got to know each other it almost felt disingenuous and wrong not to talk about this thing that, in the months leading up to that, had been a really big part of my life.”

The This Morning star said she’s always wanted to become a doctor and mother (Credit: ITV)

What did Stuart say?

Zoe said on their third or fourth date, she told him she “needed to know what his intentions were if our relationship worked out”.

Meanwhile, at the time, Stuart told Zoe she should “have a back-up and keep investigating her options”.

However, he said he believed it “would work out” between them and if it did, he would “love to have children with her”.

Zoe shared the happy news to her Instagram and her followers were thrilled.

Zoe’s ITV co-stars congratulated her (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “So excited to share our news – we’re having a baby and couldn’t more thrilled!”

Her This Morning co-stars sent their congratulations.

The show’s fashion expert Lisa Snowdon said: “Wow wow wow!!! Sooooo happy for you both! Congratulations.”

Friday host Alison Hammond commented: “This is the news I’ve waited for. So so happy for you.”

In addition, Gok Wan wrote: “Wooohoooo the cat has just leapt out the bag! So happy for you both! Very very exciting! Congratulations dearest.”

Zoe regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning to offer advice as a medical professional.

