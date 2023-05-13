This Morning star Josie Gibson shares cryptic posts amid Phillip and Holly’s ‘feud’

This Morning star Josie Gibson has shared some cryptic posts amid the alleged feud between co-stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

There have been multiple reports that Phillip and Holly aren’t on the best of terms right now after a source told The Sun: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay.

“They are separate entities. It has become an open secret that things aren’t as rosy as they once were. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.”

Josie shared cryptic posts on her Instagram amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s alleged feud (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram story, Josie shared a series of quotes to her followers amid the drama.

One post read: “Never blame anyone in life. The good people give you happiness. The worse people give you a lesson. And the best people give you memories.”

Another post showcased a man saying: “Everything is a vibration, you put out a good vibration, the only thing that responds is a good vibration. Bad vibrations are a different frequency. They don’t mix.

“You put out a vibration, you are going to get back what that vibration is. It’s called resonance. If you are an unhappy person in your broadcasting, the only person that will be affected by that unhappiness is an unhappy person because they are resonating from that. All of a sudden, I realised as I started to change, be happy.”

Phillip Schofield statement

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been hosting This Morning alongside each other since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Phillip previously took some time off from hosting on This Morning during his brother’s sex abuse trial.

However, he has since returned and even recently issued a statement to The Sun.

The presenter told the newspaper: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

He added: “My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me – as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

