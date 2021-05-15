This Morning host Holly Willoughby is reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ about her future on the show.

The presenter has hosted the daytime programme alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009.

However, according to reports, Holly is ‘gearing up’ for a legal battle with her former talent agency – who apparently want a stake of her earnings despite no longer representing her.

When Holly split from her former management company YMU, she reportedly set up her own named Roxy Management.

Holly has reportedly had ‘crisis talks’ with This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Is Holly Willoughby in ‘crisis talks’ with This Morning?

A source has told The Sun: “This is not about the money, it’s the principle of the thing.

“There has never been any question over commission on contracts that they concluded – this is about what happens moving forwards now that they aren’t involved, and them trying to handcuff her for years to come. It’s just not right.”

The insider added that Holly “loves This Morning” and “really doesn’t want to leave” but has been “given no choice but to discuss her options moving forwards”.

Holly hosts the show alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

The source said: “She has spoken to ITV execs and explained the situation – in essence, she said she’d rather leave the show than let YMU take such a high percentage of her earnings, when they aren’t entitled to it.”

According to the source, ITV is “pulling out all the stops to make sure this gets resolved as amicably as possible”.

She has spoken to ITV execs and explained the situation.

ED! has contacted reps for Holly and This Morning for comment.

Meanwhile, last year it was reported that Holly had split from her former agency.

Holly reportedly split from her former agency last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why did Holly ‘split’ from the agency?

At the time, The Sun reported that Holly wasn’t happy with YMU, who allegedly tried to claim 15 per cent of her future earnings.

A source told the newspaper: “Holly set Roxy up with an all-female team. She is all about empowerment, and even if this goes legal she will not roll over on the matter.”

It added: “It’s a real shame how things have turned out, as she was incredibly loyal to YMU for many years, but now they are demanding commission on future earnings.”

The star has presented This Morning since 2009 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Holly and Phil have remained favourites on This Morning since she joined in 2009.

They often leave viewers in hysterics with their cheeky innuendos and giggling fits.

