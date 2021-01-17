This Morning psychologist Emma Kenny has today (January 17) hit back at reports she has been axed.

Reports surfaced overnight that Emma had been given her marching orders from the show “after posting a string of tweets vowing to ignore COVID-19 restrictions”.

Emma has appeared on This Morning up to three times a week over the past year.

And, despite reports to the contrary, it appears she’s here to stay.

What has Emma Kenny said about This Morning ‘axe’ rumours?

Emma has flat-out denied rumours that she’s been axed from the show, fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Instead, she’s said that she’s actually just signed a new contract with ITV.

Posting on Twitter this morning, Emma said she wanted to “make it clear” that she was going nowhere.

She said: “Well I’ve made the papers for no reason.

“But just to make it clear I’ve just signed a new contract with This Morning and count the staff and many presenters as friends.

“Thanks for the messages of support.”

Friends and fans rally round

Emma’s colleagues and fans were quick to comment on her post.

Fellow This Morning regular Samantha Brick told Emma she was “fabulous”.

She also urged her to “keep speaking your truth”.

Fans also said they were “so pleased” to hear Emma would be sticking around.

Where did the ‘axe’ reports come from?

Sources apparently cited Emma’s “outbursts” against the government as the reason for her supposed axe.

Just to make it clear I’ve just signed a new contract with This Morning.

A source told the Daily Mail TV bosses had concerns that Emma’s anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine posts on Twitter may have attracted the attention of Ofcom.

“Those at the top put up with it for a few months but it got to the point where the backlash was too much.”

Emma counts many of the This Morning team – led by Holly and Phil – as friends (Credit: ITV)

What did Emma actually say on Twitter?

Emma has been airing her views on social media.

She aimed one tweet at the PM and his tiers system.

“Just want to check in with you @BorisJohnson and @Matt Hancock just to politely inform you that I’m declining your tiers because you have no evidence to base them on!

“The law of the land must be based on the interests of the population. I’m taking back my kids’ future,” she posted.

Another stated: “I don’t want anyone to die but studies state that lockdown is doing more harm than good.”

Back in November she also tweeted: “I’m going to have parties, see my friends, invite EVERYONE around! I’m going to visit elderly neighbours and take cake, I’m not wearing a mask and I’m going to do what as a human I was born to do… socialise.”

What has This Morning said about the Emma Kenny reports?

ED! contacted This Morning for a comment on the story.

A rep revealed that Emma is indeed very much still part of the team.

They said: “Emma Kenny is one of a host of expert contributors we continue to feature on the show.”

