This Morning host Alison Hammond has revealed the “tough” change she has made to her diet.

The much-loved presenter has always been open about her health with fans in the past.

On the show today (January 21), Alison spoke about the recent switch she has made.

Alison Hammond has revealed her latest diet change on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond opens up on her diet on This Morning

The star appeared on the ITV programme alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary.

At the beginning of the show, Alison and Dermot were seen sitting next to the studio kitchen.

She then went on to reveal the huge change she has made to her diet.

It’s tough but I love it!

Alison explained that she has decided to introduce more vegan choices into her weekly meals.

Sitting alongside Dermot, she shared: “I’m going vegan a couple of days a week.”

However, it hasn’t been completely easy for Alison.

Alison is going vegan for ‘a couple of days’ a week (Credit: ITV)

She added: “It’s tough but I love it.”

It comes after viewers recently noticed a change in Alison’s appearance.

According to some fans, the star appeared to have lost some weight shortly after returning from the Christmas break.

At the time, one said: “Alison looks good like she’s lost a lot of weight! #ThisMorning.”

A second gushed: “#ThisMorning I’m sure I’m not the only one who looks like Alison has lost weight and looks better for it.”

Alison has always been open about her weight struggles over the years, having previously had a gastric band fitted in 2014.

Alison has always been open about her fitness and diet journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Alison said about her diet?

And she recently opened up on another of her diet secrets for keeping her weight on track.

It came after a viewer called in to explain that she was struggling cutting out sugar from her diet.

Earlier this month, Alison said: “I did the sugar-free farm for two weeks and this is the only reason I cut out sugar because there was security people wouldn’t let us out.

“By day seven, I didn’t want sugar any more. But when I did want a bit of sugar, I had a tangerine.”

