phillip schofield hosts this morning spin to win
This Morning: Phillip Schofield under fire for cheeky joke during Spin to Win

Phillip landed himself in hot water again today

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning host Phillip Schofield came under fire today during the Spin to Win segment of the show after he made a cheeky joke.

Viewers of This Morning were less than impressed with the 59-year-old’s comments and took to Twitter to complain.

Phillip’s cheeky Spin to Win joke on This Morning

phill schofield rochelle humes this morning spin to win
Another viewer won £3,000 today (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s risky joke came just before the Spin to Win segment of the show.

Prior to the ad break before Spin to Win, Rochelle Humes and Phillip had been speaking to Alice Beer about rising energy prices.

When the show returned after the ad break, Phillip took the opportunity to make a joke about the Spin to Win cash prize.

“Still to come, could you be ending the day with an extra £3,000 in your pocket?” Phillip said as he and Rochelle introducedSpin to Win.

“That’ll buy you thirty seconds of electricity,” he continued, smirking.

Rochelle seemed to like Phillip’s joke as she tried to keep a straight face next to him.

What did This Morning viewers say?

phillip schofield makes joke during this morning spin to win
Phillip’s joke got a laugh out of Rochelle (Credit: ITV)

However, viewers of This Morning were less than impressed with Phillip’s joke. Plenty took to Twitter to criticise the 59-year-old.

“Schofe, making his millions from anything and everything that he does, isn’t really in the right position to make jokes about the cost of electricity and the availability of sugar…” one viewer tweeted.

“And there you go! In just a couple of minutes Phillip is already joking about the electricity bills ‘You can win £3,000 which will buy you 30 seconds of electricity’,” another said.

“Oh, congratulations, Casey, you just won enough money for half a minute of electricity. Thanks again for the joke, Phil – and for fixing the wheel – again!” a third wrote.

This Morning Spin to Win controversy

phillip schofield makes joke during this morning spin to win
Phillip was accused of stopping the wheel… again (Credit: ITV)

It isn’t the first time that Phillip’s been accused of stopping the wheel on purpose. Just the other day (Thursday, January 20), viewers were accusing Phillip of stopping the wheel on £3,000.

They claimed he had done so because the person calling in was an NHS worker.

“Everyone who gets a chance on Spin to Win just say you work for the NHS,” a viewer joked afterward.

