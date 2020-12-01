This Morning viewers accused a Spin to Win caller of ‘cheating’ during the segment today.

Michelle bagged a chance to win some cash on Tuesday’s programme after giving hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the correct pass phrase.

However, Phil wasn’t convinced and thought Michelle, who works in a care home, had given the pass phrase after hearing Holly’s voice.

This Morning viewers accused a Spin to Win caller of ‘cheating’ (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Spin to Win on today’s This Morning?

As the phone line went quiet, there was a brief pause before Holly muttered: “Not going to ring is it, nope it’s not going to ring.”

Caller Michelle then said the pass phrase as Holly put her hand over her mouth.

Phil said: “Hi there, we’re going to let you win because you sound lovely.”

Holly spoke before Michelle said the pass phrase (Credit: ITV)

Holly asked: “Did you hear me talking?” to which Michelle said: “I can hear you now!”

Phil then spun the wheel and it landed on the jackpot – £3,000!

Overwhelmed, Michelle said: “Oh my God! Thank you so much.”

Phil told her: “You are welcome. How deserving are you!”

After Michelle hung up the phone, Holly said: “Well that was very good wasn’t it?”

Michelle won £3,000 during Spin to Win (Credit: ITV)

Phil replied: “That was worth waiting for wasn’t it… yeah, even though you cheated.”

Holly exclaimed: “I didn’t cheat, she still said the pass phrase!” to which Phil said: “Yeah after she heard your voice. Doesn’t matter!”

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers expressed their frustration on Twitter.

One person said: “Omg she cheated!!! #thismorning why is it never ever me.”

Another wrote: “Not fair she cheated!”

A third tweeted: “Don’t get why people cheat on #SpinToWin on This Morning.

“Phillip said you’re not allowed to listen back to your TV to see if they ring you and they did today and he only let them play because they don’t have enough time!!!”

A fourth ranted: “Why do they even bother asking people for the pass phrase when half the people [bleep] cheat.”

