This Morning aired live from a forest today, but the special episode left some viewers thinking they were watching I’m A Celebrity!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted the programme from the This Morning forest and revealed they wanted to do their bit to help and protect the animals and the plants.

Opening the show, Holly said: “Welcome, this is our second home. It’s going to be perfect for us to revisit during the coming weeks and months.

“It’s a special place.”

The show hosted from a forest today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Phil continued: “Well it really is ours. We’ve bought it so we can do our bit to help the animals, the plants that live and thrive here. We want to protect the trees.”

Holly then revealed they had brought the This Morning family with them, including Alison Hammond, Alice Beer, Josie Gibson and James Martin.

TV chef James even whipped the pair up some bacon sandwiches to enjoy in the fresh air.

Phil and Holly hosted from the forest, and viewers thought they were watching I’m A Celeb! (Credit: ITV)

However, as viewers tuned in, they thought they were watching ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity is hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly and is usually set in the Australian outback.

But last year and this year, it’s hosted in Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers today compared This Morning to the ITV reality show and joked they thought it had come early!

One person said on Twitter: “Forgot @thismorning was from there forest today thought it was @imacelebrity.”

Some viewers compared This Morning to I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

This Morning forest

Another wrote: “I thought I was watching #imaceleb… especially with Holly wearing that hat @thismorning. Where’s your hat Schofe?”

One added: “Why is @thismorning’s forest giving me @imacelebrity vibes?”

Meanwhile, many people loved the new environment and felt relaxed watching the show.

One said: “Very relaxing to watch @Schofe @hollywills in the forest.”

Many viewers loved the forest (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Loving watching @thismorning #ThisMorning from the forest.”

One gushed: “Love the forest and all the save the planet talk.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

