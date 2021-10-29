This Morning slammed for ‘snubbing Eamonn Holmes AGAIN’

This Morning viewers slammed the show today (Friday, October 29) after a discussion about Covid did not mention Eamonn Holmes.

The presenter came down with the virus last week, and viewers thought he should have at least been asked his views.

Furthermore, they weren’t impressed by the fact that no well wishes were sent, either.

Eamonn is a regular presenter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning and why didn’t they mention Eamonn Holmes?

During a discussion about Covid, presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond chatted to fashion host Lisa Snowdon.

Lisa opened up about her recent battle with the virus, and admitted it “floored her”.

“This time I’ve been in bed the whole time.”

“I mean George used to make me get up every day and get a bath and change my pyjamas, but I’d just be in bed sleeping the whole time, I just honestly couldn’t do anything.”

However, there was no mention of Eamonn during the segment even though he came down with the potentially dangerous bug a few days ago.

In fact, they didn’t even send best wishes.

Shouldn't we be hearing Eamonn's side seeing that he has Covid? #ThisMorning — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) October 29, 2021

What about Eamonn Holmes, though? He had Covid too. How did he cope and recover? I'd have loved to hear his side. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/qCvuN5zMpK — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) October 29, 2021

How did viewers react to Eamonn’s omission?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Eamonn wasn’t asked to be a part of the discussion.

One wrote: “Shouldn’t we be hearing Eamonn’s side seeing that he has Covid? #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “What about Eamonn Holmes, though?

“He had Covid too. How did he cope and recover? I’d have loved to hear his side. #ThisMorning.”

A third commented: “No mentioned of Eamonn having Covid @thismorning? [thinking-face emoji].”

At least Alison and Kermit should have said get well soon to Eamonn, a main presenter of the show!!!! @thismorning #ThisMorning 🚨🚨🚨😡😡😡😡 — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) October 29, 2021

And it wasn’t just Eamonn’s omission during the discussion that got viewers hot under the collar.

Another viewer fumed: “At least Alison and Kermit [Dermot] should have said get well soon to Eamonn, a man presenter of the show!!!! @thismorning #ThisMorning [siren emojis, angry-face emojis].”

Eamonn let fans know about his positive Covid result (Credit: ITV)

How did Eamonn break the Covid news?

On October 26 Eamonn took to Twitter himself to break the news to fans.

“Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m Double jabbed,” he wrote.

“More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events.”

Since then he’s been tweeting steadily and hasn’t mentioned the virus.