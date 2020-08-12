Simon Calder found himself in hot water with This Morning viewers yet again over his controversial travel advice.

The expert made an appearance on the ITV daytime show to offer some advice to those wishing to fly abroad this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many viewers were outraged that This Morning had invited Simon on to encourage people to embark on “non-essential” travel.

He even advised which countries people can go to in order to avoid having to quarantine.

What did Simon Calder say on This Morning?

Simon told viewers: “Perhaps it’s more responsible to be going to Italy and to be going to somewhere with a really low risk, than it is to be staying in the UK.”

“Greece four weeks ago today took the decision, ‘We’ve got to open up to tourism from the UK because frankly our economy depends on it’.

“One point I do agree with is the journey. That is the only part that there are concerns about,” he added.

Numerous viewers rushed to social media to hit out at Simon’s advice, labelling it irresponsible.

One person, who called it “dangerous”, said: “Will someone tell Simon Calder to stop encouraging people to travel abroad!”

#thismorning Will someone tell Simon Calder to stop encouraging people to travel abroad. It is still too dangerous but this twit spouts dangerous drivel too often. 'Go to Italy it's really safe'. Shut up. — Sonic Whitey (@Anthony29576419) August 12, 2020

Very irresponsible of U #ThisMorning to constantly give airtime to Simon Calder, advocating travel all over the place& boasting about the places he’s been to recently — I, Claudia (@koolkitten77) August 12, 2020

“Very irresponsible of you #ThisMorning to constantly give airtime to Simon Calder, advocating travel all over the place,” said a second viewer.

Another added: “I see Simon Calder is back to tell you to cram yourselves on planes and spread the virus far and wide so he keeps getting his good feelings from the travel industry #thismorning.”

ED! contacted reps for This Morning and Simon for comment.

Simon Calder angered This Morning viewers with his advice (Credit: ITV)

Not the first time

Simon annoyed viewers last month when he offered advice about how to seemingly cheat quarantine travel rules.

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Spain, the government recently said everyone returning from there must self-isolate for 14 days.

In response, Simon said: “The only way to reduce the two weeks of quarantine is to leave the country again.”

He said you could catch another flight to France, or even travel back home through the country to avoid the rules.

Viewers hit out at his advice, and urged This Morning not to invite him back again.

“This is a pandemic, @itv you should be ashamed #thismorning!” said one angry viewer.

