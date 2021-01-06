Sheridan Smith left This Morning viewers in hysterics as her dogs appeared to get frisky on air.

The 39-year-old actress appeared on the daytime show earlier today (January 6) to discuss her new reality series, Pooch Perfect.

But as she spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, things took an usual turn after her dogs began humping behind her.

Sheridan Smith’s dogs appeared to have sex on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby hair: Star accused of flouting COVID rules as she returns to work with a new haircut

What did Sheridan Smith say?

The musical theatre star appeared from her home in Essex via video link.

However, attention soon turned to Sheridan’s dogs, who were seen running and fighting in the background.

At one point, the pooches even started humping.

Phil and Holly were left stunned as the dogs appeared to be getting it on.

This Morning hosts Phillip and Holly couldn’t contain themselves (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey and how does he know Holly Willoughby?

Sheridan apologised: “You can see my dogs, this is mayhem.

“I am so sorry, it sounds like heavy breathing, it’s really weird!”

Phil replied: “Oh, hello! Oh heavens! They were very friendly then.”

Holly added: “I don’t know whether I should look away?”

Sheridan apologised as her dogs went for it in the background (Credit: ITV)

Poking fun at the situation, Phil asked his producer: “Is it possible you can tighten the shot slightly? Tilt up, tilt up, tilt up!”

Sheridan said: “I am so sorry, you should know not to have me on after panto!”

What did This Morning viewers think?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Loving Sheridan Smith’s badly behaved dogs.”

Another wrote: “OMG Sheridan Smiths doggos just started [bleeping] on live tv… seen it all on #ThisMorning.”

That was hysterical!!!! Thanks for having me and my (ahem) well behaved dogs on 😂😂😂❤️ https://t.co/G4L91XhKXk — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) January 6, 2021

Read more: Holly Willoughby hair: Star accused of flouting COVID rules as she returns to work with a new haircut

A third added: “No-ones listening to what Sheridan Smith’s talking about we’re more interested in the dogs scraping and trying to mount each other in the background.”

A fourth said: “Sheridan Smith’s dogs humping on This Morning has really made my day.”

A fifth commented: “That is so funny. They are trying so hard to upstage Dame Sheridan Smith!”

Meanwhile, Sheridan tweeted: “That was hysterical!!!! Thanks for having me and my (ahem) well behaved dogs on.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.