Shayne Ward talking on This Morning; inset, Adam Barlow, looking greasy (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
TV

This Morning viewers stunned by Shayne Ward’s new look: ‘He’s got Adam Barlow’s hair’

What has Shayne done to his hair?

By Joel Harley

Viewers of This Morning have been left shocked following the appearance of star Shayne Ward today. He and his former Coronation Street c0-star Catherine Tyldsley appeared on the daytime TV show to talk about their new project, The Good Ship Murder.

However, many were distracted from the subject at hand by Shayne’s all-new haircut… and an unfortunate resemblance to a famous Coronation Street resident.

What has Shayne done to his hair?

Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley on This Morning
Shayne and Catherine appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Shayne Ward debuts all-new haircut on This Morning

As Shayne and Catherine’s interview aired, a number of viewers were struck by his haircut. Some noted that he now bore more than a passing resemblance to his Corrie co-star, Adam Barlow.

Adam is best known for wearing his long, dark hair slicked back – much like Shayne has chosen to do here. Although the Corrie character did debut a new look last week, that wasn’t enough to throw fans off.

Adam Barlow smiles in Coronation Street
Lawyer Adam is also a fan of the slicked-back look (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s got Adam Barlow’s hair!’ say eagle eyed This Morning viewers

Commenting on Twitter (now X) one viewer noted the resemblance between Shayne and Coronation Street legal eagle Adam Barlow.

“He’s got Adam Barlow’s hair!” the viewer wrote.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how diffent he looked to his own Corrie days, when he played Aidan Connor. During this time, Shayne’s hair was worn extremely short, in a buzz cut.

“Shayne looks so different to his Aidan on Corrie days,” said another.

“Could be a double for Bridgerton,” a third remarked.

Are you a fan of Shayne’s Adam Barlow haircut?

Coronation Street - Aidan Takes His Own Life

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Joel Harley is a professional writer with a love of horror movies, Nicolas Cage and British soap operas. When not waxing lyrical about the Dingles and the Mitchells, you can find Joel writing for Total Film, Starburst and Comic Book Resources.

Related Topics

Adam Barlow Coronation Street Shayne Ward This Morning