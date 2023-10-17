This Morning viewers stunned by Shayne Ward’s new look: ‘He’s got Adam Barlow’s hair’

Viewers of This Morning have been left shocked following the appearance of star Shayne Ward today. He and his former Coronation Street c0-star Catherine Tyldsley appeared on the daytime TV show to talk about their new project, The Good Ship Murder.

However, many were distracted from the subject at hand by Shayne’s all-new haircut… and an unfortunate resemblance to a famous Coronation Street resident.

What has Shayne done to his hair?

Shayne and Catherine appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Shayne Ward debuts all-new haircut on This Morning

As Shayne and Catherine’s interview aired, a number of viewers were struck by his haircut. Some noted that he now bore more than a passing resemblance to his Corrie co-star, Adam Barlow.

Adam is best known for wearing his long, dark hair slicked back – much like Shayne has chosen to do here. Although the Corrie character did debut a new look last week, that wasn’t enough to throw fans off.

Lawyer Adam is also a fan of the slicked-back look (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s got Adam Barlow’s hair!’ say eagle eyed This Morning viewers

Commenting on Twitter (now X) one viewer noted the resemblance between Shayne and Coronation Street legal eagle Adam Barlow.

“He’s got Adam Barlow’s hair!” the viewer wrote.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how diffent he looked to his own Corrie days, when he played Aidan Connor. During this time, Shayne’s hair was worn extremely short, in a buzz cut.

“Shayne looks so different to his Aidan on Corrie days,” said another.

Shayne looks so different to his Aidan on Corrie days #thismorning — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) October 17, 2023

“Could be a double for Bridgerton,” a third remarked.

Could be a double for Bridgeton #ThisMorning — John (@johnnyhazell36) October 17, 2023

Are you a fan of Shayne’s Adam Barlow haircut?

