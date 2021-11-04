this morning sharon marshall
TV

This Morning: Sharon Marshall reveals IVF baffle took ‘mental toll’ on her and partner

ITV viewers rushed to Twitter to praise the soap expert

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

This Morning viewers were left emotional after Sharon Marshall opened up about her heartbreaking IVF battle.

The ITV soap correspondent endured six rounds of IVF before she welcomed her daughter Betsy in 2018.

During that period she also suffered from two tragic miscarriages.

While chatting on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Sharon spoke openly about her struggle.

sharon marshall this morning
Holly Willoughby looked emotional as Sharon Marshall shared her story on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Marshall’s heartbreaking IVF battle

She revealed that her loss during that time impacted her marriage, and caused a strain.

Sharon said: “It’s hard on both of you. It’s a mental toll on both of you.

“You’ve got to keep talking. He was wonderful through it; it must have been so hard. I did say to him once, ‘I know you want a baby but I don’t know if I can ever give it to you. If you want to leave me then that’s OK.'”

“And he said, ‘the most important thing is you.’ It’s keeping the two of you together,” she added.

She confessed that she realised that her IVF journey had made her “very depressed” during her 40s.

Sharon, now 50, said: “What I realise, was for a lot of my 40s, I was very depressed. I was ill emotionally and physically from repeated rounds of IVF that weren’t working and I was failing and failing and failing and I couldn’t see a way through it.”

sharon marshall this morning
Sharon Marshall told This Morning viewers that she suffered multiple miscarriages (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers praise Sharon Marshall

Viewers rushed to social media to share their heartbreak over Sharon’s struggle, as well as her bravery for opening up.

“My heart breaks for Sharon and other women can’t imagine the struggles mentally and physically. Makes me realise how blessed I am. #ThisMorning,” tweeted one viewer.

A second said: “Sharon Marshall, you are inspiring & courageous, how on earth are you keeping it together on live TV!!! Love to you… #ThisMorning”.

“Sharon Marshall on This Morning is breaking my heart! such a strong person to publicly speak about the pain so many of us are going through! #ThisMorning,” tweeted a third viewer. 

Another added: “Just watched the interview, utterly heartbreaking. Sending lots of hugs your way.”

Meanwhile, what do you think of Sharon Marshall on This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

