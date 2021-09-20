This Morning star Sharon Marshall has revealed how she was supported by Alison Hammond, following a devastating miscarriage.

The soap correspondent, 49, previously suffered two miscarriages across her seven rounds of IVF.

Speaking in a new interview, Sharon opened up on a time she was once triggered by a baby segment on the ITV show.

This Morning expert Sharon Marshall has opened up on her devastating miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Alison Marshall discusses her ‘breakdown’ on This Morning

At the time, Amanda Holden and Gok Wan were hosting This Morning.

But sadly, a segment on the ‘most beautiful babies’ left Sharon overcome with emotion.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Sharon recalled: “There was one day, just after I’d had a miscarriage, and there was an item on the show about the most beautiful babies in Britain.

I had a massive breakdown

“I had a massive breakdown and confided in Amanda Holden and Gok Wan who were hosting that day.

“They were so lovely and Amanda told me to go and get counselling, which I did.”

Sharon also revealed that Alison offered to be a surrogate for her.

Thank you so much for all your lovely messages yesterday. Here is beautiful Betsey. Life is just brilliant. Sharon and Paul xxx pic.twitter.com/h9gNOL6pYO — Sharon Marshall (@Sharontweet) July 11, 2018

The presenter called the star the “the most beautiful soul” for making the selfless offer.

Thankfully, Sharon is now a mum to two-year-old daughter Betsey.

Ahead of welcoming the tot, the soap expert revealed that she was “convinced” something bad was going to happen.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Sharon said: “Until Betsey was actually put in my arms and I heard her let out the most almighty yell, I always felt like someone was going to say it’s all going to be taken away from me.

“I’d never allowed myself to go and buy something for the baby before I’d given birth.

“I wouldn’t even let myself look at the baby clothes in a shop. I was terrified to jinx it.”

Alison Hammond offered to be Sharon’s surrogate at the time (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond opens up on motherhood

Meanwhile, Alison has previously shared her regret over not having more children.

The presenter is already a doting mum to son Aiden, 16.

In March, she told HELLO! magazine: “My one wish would be that I’d had more children. I wish I’d had another three back then.

“I would totally consider adoption in the future. I’ve got so much more love to give – I don’t think I’m done with one child, I’m just not.”

