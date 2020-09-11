Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Ruth Langsford told off by Eamonn Holmes as she ‘messes up’ Spin To Win

Ruth quickly realised her mistake

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes gave his wife Ruth Langsford a telling off after she made a mishap during Spin To Win today.

The pair hosted Friday’s edition of the programme (September 11) and viewers had the opportunity to win some cash or a holiday.

One caller, Nicky from Blackpool, bagged £250 and a holiday in the UK after Ruth spun the wheel.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
Ruth Langsford accidentally gave away the answer on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield convinced couple were having sex during Spin To win

Nicky then had the chance to win the bag of goodies.

What did Ruth Langsford say on This Morning?

However, Ruth messed up as she told off chef Ainsley Harriott for laughing and said his name, when the question was which chef was on the show today.

As Ainsley giggled away, Eamonn went up to Ruth and whispered in her ear.

Aisnley Harriot on This Morning
Ainsley laughed as Ruth made the blunder (Credit: ITV)

He told her: “You weren’t supposed to say that.”

Ruth replied: “He was laughing!”

Ruth has already given you the answer anyway.

She added: “You’ve ruined the whole thing now.”

Despite revealing the answer, Ruth still asked the question which Nicky obviously answered correctly.

Eamonn said: “Ruth has already given you the answer too.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
The presenter told off Ruth (Credit: ITV)

What happened on yesterday’s This Morning?

Meanwhile, on Thursday’s show, host Phillip Schofield accused a caller of having sex.

After the caller, Matthew, took ages to pick up, Phil demanded to know why it took so long for him to answer the phone and asked what he was doing.

Matthew replied: “Just busy… you know, just enjoying time together.”

Phil became convinced the caller was having sex (Credit: ITV)

Phil then said: “Is your wife close by?” to which Matthew said yes.

Read more: This Morning viewers mock ‘Is Christmas cancelled?’ discussion

Phil exclaimed: “We’ve just caught them at it!”

However, Holly Willoughby said: “No we didn’t Phillip!”

Moving swiftly on to the wheel, Matthew won £250 and a UK holiday.

Phillip signed off: “Enjoy your morning… and crack on!”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

whistleblower loose women
Loose Women: Viewers left stunned by coronavirus whistleblower’s interview
amanda holden bikini
Amanda Holden stuns fans with incredible kitchen after huge clear out
Brooklyn Beckham sparks pregnancy rumours as he references Spice Girls lyrics in post with Nicola Peltz
dan walker diversity bbc
BGT Diversity performance: Dan Walker hits out at complaints against it
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans look sickeningly good looking in beachwear snap!
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing reveals first trailer for the new series ahead of start