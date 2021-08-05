This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes kicked off today’s show with one of their hilarious spats.

The married couple are back hosting the ITV programme during the summer.

But as Ruth and Eamonn introduced today’s guests, the pair began to bicker whilst teasing a segment on astrology.

Ruth Langsford made a cheeky comment at Eamonn Holmes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say?

The pair kicked off the show as they spoke to astrologer, Hagan Fox, from his home in France.

The astrologer was set to appear on the daytime show to offer callers his wisdom from the sky.

Following a brief introduction from Hagan, Eamonn began to provide details for viewers to get in touch.

He listed the show’s phone number, adding: “You have to be over 18 as well.”

Ruth then said: “And remember to include your date of birth!”

Eamonn appeared confused as she explained: “He does his predictions based on your star signs, obviously!

Ruth and Eamonn spoke to astrologer Hagan Fox (Credit: ITV)

“You have to be over 18 to take part, but he needs your date of birth to read your charts.”

The Irish host, 61, responded: “Ok love, I’m not a complete moron.”

Ruth, 61, fired back: “Well, don’t behave like one then!”

I’m not a completely moron

Meanwhile, viewers at home appeared to love the couple’s bickering.

On Twitter, one said: “@thismorning Eamonn and Ruth are priceless.”

Another shared: “So so happy to see Ruth and Eamonn back I missed their smiling faces and cheeky banter! Let’s keep them we love them.”

Ruth and Eamonn’s emotional chat on the ITV show

Meanwhile, the show took an emotional turn on Monday (August 2) as the pair interviewed Heather Bone.

Heather, who has terminal cancer, was previously surprised by Alison Hammond on the show’s Dosh On Your Doorstep competition.

During the chat, the guest offered viewers a new update on her health.

She revealed: “Yesterday I spent the whole day in bed.

“My mobility when Alison [Hammond] came round, I could walk about 10 steps. Since then I can’t walk and my speech is slowly deteriorating as well.”

Tearing up and causing Ruth to do the same, Heather added: “We all say to each other do things because life’s too short, well it is too short.”

