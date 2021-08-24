Ruth Langsford stunned viewers of This Morning with a new hair look as she hosted the show alongside husband Eamonn Holmes.

The TV presenter, 61, is well known for her sleek, groomed choppy blonde bob but decided it was time to mix things up on Tuesday’s show (August 23).

The star wore a bright cerise pink blazer with a simple white top underneath to compliment the change of style.

Ruth Langsford showed off her glam new hairstyle on This Morning (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ruth Langsford hair

Her hair was pinned in to a sleek and glamorous up-do with her fringe falling gently over her forehead.

The elegant look is a step away from Ruth’s usual hairstyle, with her rarely seen wearing it up.

She accessorised the look with delicate embellished hoop earrings and a fine gold pendant necklace.

Viewers gushed over Ruth’s look, as one person said on Twitter: “@RuthieeL looks lovely with her hair tied up!”

Another wrote: “Ooh love Ruth’s hair up and the bright pink looks lovely too.”

A third added: “Errrm @RuthieeL has her hair up and looks incredible everyone.”

Eamonn and Ruth are now in their final run of shows, having filled in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all summer.

Ruth rarely wears her hair up and sticks to her trademark style (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The regular presenting duo were last seen on July 9 before signing off to take a well earned break over the warmer months.

Fans have enjoyed having Eamonn and Ruth on their screens so much some have even called for them to replace Holly and Phil permanently.

However, their wishes haven’t been granted just yet as the pair are already slated in for their return to ITV after a lengthy stint off-air.

Viewers can however expect to see them back in the famed London studio on September 6 at 10am.

Meanwhile, hunky former model Vernon Kay has been confirmed as a new presenter for This Morning.

The cheeky northerner will join former The Saturday’s star Rochelle Humes in the studio as producers shake up the line-up.

Talking about his new job Vernon said: “This Morning is the daytime go-to show.

“So to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception. It’s a huge tick for me. I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa.”

What do you think of Ruth’s new hairstyle? Head over to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment to let us know!