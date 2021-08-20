This Morning star Ruth Langsford was left in stitches today (August 20), as she got into a ‘domestic’ with husband Eamonn Holmes.

The married duo are taking over hosting duties on the ITV programme during summer.

Appearing on Friday’s show, Ruth couldn’t contain her laughter whilst Eamonn mocked her behaviour.

Ruth Langsford in tears over Eamonn Holmes’ remarks

The moment occurred during This Morning‘s dial in segment.

Following a phone call with a viewer, Eamonn said: “The thing about my wife, lovely in every way, except never shuts up.

“You’re like your mother! If you just pause for breath – just pause.”

Ruth fired back: “I want to get into the calls, so Nicola…”

Rolling his eyes, Eamonn interrupted: “It’s like a Duracell bunny, it just goes and doesn’t stop.

“When you sit and have lunch with her mother, it’s exactly the same.”

Ruth erupted into laughter as she attempted to compose herself on the table.

At one point, the host even wiped a tear of laughter from her eye.

During the segment, Eamonn later joked that Ruth was a “chubby chaser”.

How did This Morning viewers respond?

ITV viewers were also left in hysterics over the couple’s exchange.

On Twitter, one said: “Ruth has had something in her coffee today #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Ruthie having a laughing fit.”

Domestic on live tv 😂😂 #thismorning — sarah (@swilliams73) August 20, 2021

Ruth has had something in her coffee today #ThisMorning — Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) August 20, 2021

Eamon taking shots at his mother in law 😂 #thismorning — Paul (@paulbond86) August 20, 2021

A third added: “Domestic on live TV!”

A fourth wrote: “These two have Philip & Holly in their pockets #ThisMorning.”

“Eamon taking shots at his mother-in-law,” a fifth shared, while another tweeted: “Love Eamonn! #ThisMorning.”

Ruth and Eamonn will host for the final time next week after taking over for the summer.

Before the programme ended today, he told viewers: “Thanks for watching all this week. We’re back Monday to do it all again and it’s our last week so hope you can join us.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will resume as main hosts, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will present every Friday.

