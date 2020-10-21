This Morning host Ruth Langsford hit back at a viewer who accused her of “dismissing” husband Eamonn Holmes.

During Wednesday’s show (October 21), Ruth admitted she doesn’t always agree with Eamonn.

However, a viewer said the presenter often “dismisses” her husband’s opinions on the programme.

Ruth Langsford admitted she doesn’t always agree with Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Returning from a segment, Eamonn was seen scrolling through his phone.

He said: “People are very funny in the way they get in touch.”

Eamonn read out one tweet which said: “I love the way Ruth treats Eamonn and he just takes it…”

Ruth and Eamonn are hosting the show over the October half-term (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say?

Ruth cut in: “How do I treat you?”

Eamonn continued: “Just get on with it, whatever, whatever,” to which Ruth laughed: “Yeah like now… just get on with it now.”

I don’t dismiss him. I just don’t always agree that’s all.

Eamonn told viewers: “Thank you, you’re all very kind.”

He then read out another tweet, which said: “I love the way Ruth dismisses Eamonn’s opinions and he takes it in good humour.”

Ruth quickly interrupted: “No.. I don’t dismiss him. I just don’t always agree that’s all.”

Ruth insisted she didn’t “dismiss” Eamonn on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn joked: “Well I’ve got to be in a permanent mode of good humour with you.”

Ruth said: “Good… anyway,” as she moved onto the next segment.

Earlier in the show, Ruth and Eamonn disagreed over the flavour of soups as Phil Vickery explained he would be making Pumpkin Risotto.

Eamonn said: “You look at a menu in the restaurant and think, ‘don’t think I’ll like that’ but basically all soup tastes the same.”

Ruth replied: “What are you talking about? Can can mushroom soup taste like pumpkin soup?”

Eamonn said he thinks all soup tastes the same (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn added: “You put a bit of pepper on it and they all taste the same.”

Ruth shook her head as she said: “Phil, I’m so sorry. The man’s a philistine what can I say?”

The husband and wife duo are hosting the daytime show over the half-term break while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

