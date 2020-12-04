This Morning host Ruth Langsford made a heartbreaking confession during Friday’s show.

During their usual phone-in, Ruth and her husband, Eamonn Holmes, were speaking to callers who were suffering from loneliness.

One caller, Sue, revealed that she felt upset by her mother going into a care home and developing dementia.

Ruth empathised with Sue, and went on to share a personal story about her own mother.

Ruth Langsford made a sad confession on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say on This Morning?

The presenter’s mother, Joan, is in a care home and Ruth has been unable to physically touch her since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“More than anything I feel so guilty,” said the caller.

Ruth replied: “Sue, honestly, I know why you would, and we did as a family.

“Everybody who faces a loved one going into a care home feels guilt. It’s just a human, natural reaction.

“You will find her the best care home for her. You will be choosing it with love and care and what is best for her at the front of your mind.”

Ruth’s mother is in a care home (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “And actually, Sue, it becomes a different way of being with your mum. I am sure you do a lot of caring for her, even before she had dementia.

“And it’s the same with my mum when my dad had Alzheimer’s and she looked after him for ten years. As a result, when he eventually went into care it was hard for us all.

“I said [to my mum], ‘You can visit him as his wife, not his carer, you won’t have to do those things, it’s a different time, a different relationship.’

“My dad always knew my mum’s voice. Even when he didn’t know who I was, it was very obvious. He didn’t really respond to my sister and I, he just thought we were nice ladies who brought him chocolate.”

Ruth then added: “It might just take her a bit of time, but I understand what you are going through, it’s so hard when you feel like you are losing them.”

Ruth says she is missing her mother (Credit: ITV)

What else has Ruth said about her mum?

During a recent interview Ruth shared more feelings about her mother’s current situation.

She said that she was missing being able to be with her.

“We have a Perspex screen between us and I have to wear a mask, gloves and an apron,” she told OK! Magazine.

“She’s been amazing, but she’s of that wartime generation. She’s 88, she’s very stoic about it all. But I do miss her,” added Ruth.

