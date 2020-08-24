This Morning: Ruth Langsford breaks up Rule Britannia row

This Morning host Ruth Langsford stepped in to break-up an argument between Matthew Wright and India Willoughby on today’s instalment (Monday August 24) as she hosted with husband Eamonn Holmes.

The two guests were at loggerheads during a discussion about the potential banning of Rule Britannia from the BBC’s Last Night Of The Proms.

Matthew and India got into a debate about Rule Britannia (Credit: ITV)

What was Ruth Langsford’s challenge?

Matthew, 55, and India, 54, were arguing the toss about whether patriotic songs such as Rule Britannia and Land Of Hope And Glory should still be sung at events amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Ruth asked the pair whether people think about the words when they sing the songs.

“I think we should think about the words as we sing,” Matthew began.

“Otherwise we might be sending out all kinds of dodgy messages.

“I think we’ve been aware for a while that Land Of Hope And Glory is a song about the Empire.”

But it didn’t take long for India to argue back.

“Look, what is wrong with the Empire, I’m a massive fan of the Empire,” she argued back.

“The Empire did a lot of good all around the world and a lot of the things they actually brought to countries have been copied and they’re still in place today.

She added: “The Empire is a great thing, Britain is a great country and if you look at in the whole, we have done more good than bad.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous! I don’t think the majority of people in the country are offended by Land of Hope And Glory and Rule Britannia.”

Matthew and India began to speak over each other (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford breaks up the row!

Matthew began to argue over India, and it wasn’t long before Ruth decided enough was enough.

“I’m going to have to put a full stop on you,” she said firmly. “Full stop on you both on that one.”

Time to axe Rule Britannia? (Credit: ITV)

Why does the BBC want to ban Land Of Hope And Glory?

News broke last week that the BBC was considering dropping the two anthems because of their connections to slavery and colonialism.

Both songs contain controversial lyrics.

The two songs are traditionally sung at the Last Night Of The Proms, which is held at the Royal Albert Hall.

This year the show will go without a live studio audience because of the coronavirus pandemic.

