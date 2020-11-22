This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will reportedly be offered their own show by BBC bosses.

Earlier this month, reports claimed ITV dropped the husband and wife duo from their weekly Friday slot on the daytime show.

According to the claims, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will replace the pair.

Will Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes land their own BBC show?

BBC bosses apparently hope to bag Eamonn and Ruth when they aren’t covering Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth have a huge fanbase and are very experienced.

“They can easily carry any number of shows, so producers at the Beeb are considering handing them a format to front.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Dermot broke his silence on the reports he’s replacing the pair on This Morning.

In an interview with Ireland AM on Thursday, Dermot insisted nothing’s confirmed.

He added: “But you know, we enjoyed doing the summer, so we’d like to do more.

“But at the same time, you don’t want to tread on anyone’s toes or treat anyone badly.

“So you’re always sort of caught between a rock and a hard place on that sort of stuff.”

Ruth and Eamonn ‘axed’ from This Morning?

Ruth and Eamonn usually front Friday’s edition of the show.

Alison and Dermot often host odds programmes over the summer and half-term breaks.

However, shows bosses have reportedly decided they want a shake-up and Ruth and Eamonn are apparently “furious and upset”.

An insider told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

“It’s a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for This Morning said: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth.

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

