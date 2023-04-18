This Morning viewers distracted by Rochelle Humes’ outfit today

This Morning viewers had a lot to say about Rochelle Humes’ outfit on the show today (April 18).

With regular host Holly Willoughby off sick with shingles, Rochelle has stepped in to co-host alongside Phillip Schofield as he returns after a break from the show.

Rochelle is currently standing in for a poorly Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers have for the most part welcomed Rochelle with open arms, with some even calling for her to become a “permanent fixture” on the show. However, the presenter’s outfit on the show today caused some more mixed opinions.

Rochelle Humes’ outfit This Morning

The former The Saturdays singer regularly stuns in her figure-hugging outfits, but viewers questioned whether today’s choice was perhaps a bit much for a daytime TV appearance.

Did Rochelle Humes forget to change her nightie today!

Today Rochelle presented This Morning alongside Phillip in a striking satin cowl-neck dress paired with matching ecru heels.

Viewers had a lot to say about Rochelle’s dress today (Credit: ITVX)

It turned out to be a controversial choice. While some fans were full of praise for Rochelle’s look and even begging to know where it was from (Zara, by the way), others were less than impressed.

“Did Rochelle Humes forget to change her nightie today!” Came one particularly savage tweeter, tagging This Morning.

Some else said: “What the hell is @RochelleHumes wearing on daytime TV!! Looks like she’s either going to bed or a wedding!!” They labelled Rochelle’s low-cut look “totally inappropriate” and even called on ITV to “sort it out!!”

“Does Rochelle not have a wardrobe with appropriate clothing inside?” Someone else asked, followed by a thumbs down emoji.

However one viewer suggested: “If Holly was in that they’d be overboard with praise”, suggesting that fans might just be missing the much-loved host.

Another gushed on Instagram: “Looking beautiful as always.” Another added: “You look amazing.”

This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

