This Morning viewers slam Rochelle Humes as they call out ‘tiresome’ habit

This Morning stand-in presenter Rochelle Humes left viewers annoyed with a habit on today’s show.

The former Saturdays singer co-hosted the daytime show with Craig Doyle on Thursday.

She took over for Josie Gibson, who had hosted the programme with Craig earlier this week.

Rochelle's habit annoyed some viewers today

Rochelle Humes on This Morning today

However, it seems one particular habit of Rochelle’s left viewers frustrated.

Viewers accused Rochelle of talking over guests and making the show about her.

One person tweeted: “I love talking over everyone. But Rochelle takes it to a whole new level. Missing Josie.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Why Rochelle keep shouting over everyone. Me me me me me me me it’s my show!!”

Many viewers loved having Rochelle host This Morning

One said: “@thismorning can Rochelle give the guests a chance to speak? This ain’t the Rochelle Show!”

A fourth wrote: “Rochelle does get tiresome.”

However, there were many tweets supporting and loving Rochelle hosting the show.

One gushed: “Rochelle is a great presenter – always upbeat and friendly. I like the different presenters it keeps it interesting.”

Another said: “Rochelle is an amazing presenter. She should be on full time.”

Viewers accused Rochelle of talking over guests

Another person loved having Rochelle and Craig hosting together.

They admitted: “Loving the @RochelleHumes and #Craig presenting combo today.”

At the start of today’s show, Rochelle and Craig spoke about presenting together for the first time.

Craig joked: “The speed dating continues,” referring to the amount of co-hosts he’s had on the show.

Rochelle then quipped: “I’ll be honest with you Craig, I’ve been with everyone here. I’ve done it with all of them! This is our first time doing it together.”

Rochelle has previously hosted This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond.

Next week, she’ll return to present with Good Morning Britain regular Andi Peters.

