This Morning viewers today accused chef Phil Vickery of stealing his recipe ideas from Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch.

Earlier today (June 27), Phil showed hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how to make his tasty tomato recipes.

However, as Phil whipped up a storm, This Morning viewers took to Twitter to point out a similar segment on Sunday Brunch yesterday.

Phil Vickery showed off his tomato recipes on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning tomato recipe causes controversy

Chef Claire Thomson appeared on Sunday Brunch yesterday (June 26), promoting her new cookbook Tomato.

She made a carpaccio of tomatoes with tapenade using the humble tomato as the star ingredient.

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond in tears over emotional segment

Of course, anyone growing tomatoes in Britain right now will be seeing the fruits turn from green to red.

So surely it’s only natural that given that tomatoes are in season right now, of course they’ll feature heavily in recipes show on TV.

Except some This Morning viewers didn’t quite see it that way…

As chef Phil Vickery hosted his first cookery segment of the show, viewers took to Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunday Brunch (@sundaybrunchc4)

‘Somebody watched Sunday Brunch yesterday’

“Saw all this tomato [bleep] on Sunday Brunch yesterday,” moaned one.

“Somebody watched Sunday Brunch yesterday,” another quipped.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Coronation Street? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

A third also commented to claim that Phil had taken his ideas from the Channel 4 show.

Saw all this tomato stuff on Sunday Brunch yesterday.

“He watched Sunday Brunch yesterday,” they said.

There was some light relief on the This Morning hashtag when it came to the recipes segment, though.

One viewer quipped: “I can’t be bothered watching this tomato recipe just now, I’ll watch it later on ketchup!”

Oh, it’s getting saucy over here… 😉 What’s your go-to condiment? pic.twitter.com/qLU9gzjoac — This Morning (@thismorning) June 27, 2022

Sunday Brunch to ‘inspire’ This Morning again?

Also on the show today, Phil showed how to feed a family for a fiver with a pulled chicken burger.

And, trailing tomorrow’s show, host Phillip Schofield revealed what would be cooking in Tuesday’s This Morning kitchen.

With Wimbledon kicking off today, viewers will watch as Clodagh McKenna cooks a strawberry mousse cake.

Keep your eye on Twitter, though, as a raspberry mousse cake was also featured on Sunday Brunch yesterday!

Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.