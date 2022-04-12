The recipes segment on This Morning today (Tuesday April 12) drew the same complaint from pretty much everyone watching at home.

Chef Nisha Katona joined hosts Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson in the studio for Tuesday’s cookery segment on the ITV show.

It seems her dish was unfamiliar to some people at home, as well as presenter Josie.

And some of those viewers took to social media to declare their strong aversion to trying the delicious fare. They don’t know what they’re missing…

This Morning recipes: What did Nisha make?

Nisha is the chef behind Mowgli Street Food and has appeared on This Morning numerous times to share her street food secrets.

However, whether it is because her curry didn’t contain meat or not, viewers weren’t overwhelmingly keen to give her spinach and paneer dish a go.

Co-host Josie, who enjoyed the curry, asked at one point whether paneer is an Indian cheese.

Nisha explained what it is by comparing paneer to the curds mentioned in nursery rhyme Little Miss Muffet.

Vernon, meanwhile, seemed to be enjoying mouthfuls of curry throughout the segment.

How did viewers react?

Some viewers had particularly vehement reactions to the idea of including cheese in curry.

Several also shared GIFs showing vomiting to illustrate their opposition to it as an ingredient.

Vomiting emojis were also frequently involved in posts about the recipe.

A cheese curry sounds revolting.

“A cheese curry,” one Twitter user considered. “I love Nisha, but no thanks to this dish. #ThisMorning.”

Someone else put it: “A cheese curry sounds revolting #ThisMorning.”

And another person was even more extreme, declaring and swearing: “Cheese curry? What is this [blank]? #ThisMorning.”

However, there were some people who noted they loved paneer – and others defended using it against sceptics.

“Having this today,” one follower commented on a post made by Nisha.

Another person tweeted: “Love watching Nisha. Also love a paneer curry. Made one the other week. Quick, easy, cheap and tasty! #ThisMorning.”

And a third added: “For those on here turning their nose up at a paneer ‘cheese’ curry, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. It’s lush #ThisMorning.”

