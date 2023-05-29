Definitive ranking of This Morning’s remaining presenters – who should stay and who should sling their hook with Phil!

This Morning has had many famous faces as presenters since the daytime show began in 1988. But as Phillip Schofield leaves the show after 22 years, it’s time for me to reveal who should host forever and who needs to pack their belongings and exit stage right with him…

We’ve seen many This Morning hosts come and go over the years. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were the most recent major exit in late 2020 before Phil.

So here, without further ado, I reveal who I’d happily watch every morning without complaint – and who needs to exit alongside Phil. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, guys…

We don’t have to watch Phillip Schofield on This Morning any more (Credit: YouTube)

Bye bye Phil

Okay, technically Phillip Schofield isn’t a presenter on This Morning anymore. But I had to get this out of the way. I’m happy to see Phil go. Whether you think Phil deserved to go or not, as he said in his statement, all the drama was too focused on him and not the show.

In recent years, it seemed that all Phil could bring to the show was drama. Who could forget the endless debate around Queuegate? And the infamous controversy around the BoJo selfie? It also pretty much seems like Phil has drama with almost everyone he’s ever worked with. I’ll be glad to see the drama (hopefully!) end with his exit.

I get why people will miss him – they’ve seen him almost every morning since 2002. But I just think Phil appeared sick and tired of the job well before the drama around his exit started building up. I don’t think Phil has made me laugh since he showed up hungover to work in 2016. And is it just me or does he seem bored of the people he’s interviewing half the time? Phil’s gone and I’m glad!

I think it’s time Holly Willoughby goes too (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning presenters: I’m on ‘Team get rid of Holly Willoughby’ too!

I know not everybody is going to agree with me on this, but I think it’s time we saw the end of Holly Willoughby too. If I’m going to complain about Phil causing drama, I can’t really ignore that Holly was a part of the reported ‘feud’ too. While we don’t really know what went on, Holly was by Phil’s side throughout all his controversies, from Queuegate to the Bojo selfie too.

I don’t think Holly seems as sick and tired of the job as Phil often did. But I do think Holly’s iconic moments might die with Phil. I don’t think she’s really gelled with anyone else that she has previously co-hosted with. It could all depend on who replaces Phil to co-host alongside her. But for now, I think Holly’s best days on This Morning are behind her.

If we get back giggling Holly, who’s prepared to get a little off-script with a co-host she gets along with, I think I could really enjoy watching her again. But I’m afraid I’m not a fan of tense and awkward Holly, so for that reason, she can go with Phil!

Rochelle Humes adds nothing special to This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Rochelle Humes: Not the worst, but definitely the best

Now, Rochelle isn’t the most regular This Morning presenter but she did recently step in during Holly’s period of ill health in April. Like a lot of people, I’ve got no problem with Rochelle. But she’s just kind of there, and a bit “meh”.

Her times hosting This Morning haven’t been the most memorable, and while I’d be happy to watch her on the show, I wouldn’t be particularly excited about it. Rochelle was a part of one of This Morning’s most iconic moments, when Gino D’Acampo shouted at her for putting salad cream in her bolognese.

I think it’s a great metaphor for Rochelle’s whole time on This Morning. She was there for the moment, but it was really all about Gino. Rochelle, you can stay, but you’re on thin ice.

Craig Doyle is moving up in my ranks (Credit: YouTube)

Craig can stay!

From what I’ve seen on social media, Craig Doyle was a popular presenter on the days he filled in alongside Alison Hammond last week, and I agree! While Alison was blasted for her interview with PM Rishi Sunak, I don’t enough people complimented on Craig’s interviewing skills. I think he really did try and grill Rishi on immigration and the NHS, even if he eventually tailed off into his love of Jilly Cooper novels.

Craig joined the This Morning family back in late 2021, but to me, he manages to still be really fresh, which isn’t an easy job. I think Craig manages a good balance of the more serious stuff and the fun stuff. He has great chemistry no matter who he co-hosts with, another thing that doesn’t come naturally to everyone. He might seem relatively low on this list, but I’d honestly be happy to see Craig alongside Holly as the new Phil. He’s a lot easier on the eye, too…

ITV, give us more Josie Gibson! (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning presenters ranked: More Josie Gibson please!

Josie joined the show in 2019 and also began presenting regularly in 2021. She most recently filled in for Holly and Phil over their break in February. She and Craig were popular with viewers and I’ve got to agree.

Similarly to Craig, Josie is always up for a giggle and they’ve put through Josie a lot on the show. ITV has sent her to climb mountains, ride on rollercoasters and we’ve seen her fall head-first straight into the sea! I think it’s time they reward her with more actual presenting time in the studio.

To me, Josie genuinely does seem to enjoy her time on the show, even when she’s been sent on terrifying adventures. It’s refreshing to see someone so happy to be there and I think down-to-earth Josie definitely deserves to stay. My only question is, why hasn’t she said anything about Schofe, yet…

Dermot just missed the top spot! (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning presenters: Dermot O’Leary

I know that Dermot O’Leary isn’t everyone’s favourite. And I agree that sometimes he suffers from a bit of I-don’t-want-to-be-here syndrome that Phil seemed to spread around the set, but when Dermot is at his best, he’s one of my favourites. Maybe it’s because of all his years on X Factor too, but Dermot feels like a comfort blanket on This Morning, while also managing to not feel too tired and done.

I think that he and Alison have the best dynamic out of anyone left on the show, and it’d be a waste for This Morning to lose that anytime soon. Dermot and Alison have regularly presented every Friday since Eamonn and Ruth left, and I’d happily watch them every day. I think with a bit of a surge of energy Dermot is one of the best presenters that This Morning has got and, hopefully, he’s here to stay.

Alison Hammond is the best presenter on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond is no doubt This Morning’s best presenter

Entertainment Daily readers voted Alison Hammond as their National Treasure in our awards last year, and I couldn’t agree more. This Morning’s best presenter is by far Alison Hammond. While she could’ve been knocked down a peg for her interview with Rishi this week, the rest of the time, she’s my favourite.

Alison has been the lead in so many of This Morning’s best-ever moments, from pushing that poor model into the Albert Docks to getting into trouble with Italian police to that incredible interview with Harrison Ford. It’s been many years since Alison walked into the Big Brother house in 2002 but she hasn’t changed much, and I think that speaks to what a genuine person and talented presenter she is.

There are rumours that Holly Willoughby told ITV bosses she wanted Alison in and Phil out. Whether those rumours are true or not, I agree with the sentiment. Alison is great with Dermot, but she’s also great with other co-hosts. She’s blended well with Craig this week and Holly previously. This Morning has really got a star with Alison Hammond presenting and they shouldn’t let her go any time soon.

