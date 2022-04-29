This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are looking likely to be hosting the bank holiday show on Monday.

The duo hosted Friday’s edition of the daytime show and appeared to confirm they’ll be back on Monday (May 2).

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield don’t usually host over half-terms and bank holidays.

But it seems some viewers aren’t happy with the shake-up.

Dermot and Alison hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters for Monday

At the end of today’s show, Alison told viewers: “On Monday’s This Morning can The Speakmans help one viewer tackle her crippling fear of mice?”

Read more: Alison Hammond has This Morning viewers all saying same thing today

Dermot continued, saying star of Dogs Behaving Badly, Graeme Hall, will be on the show.

Alison added: “We’ll see you on Monday ten o’clock. Bye!”

Phil and Holly don’t usually host on bank holidays (Credit: ITV)

Viewers weren’t impressed by the news.

One viewer wrote: “Have we got these two [bleep] on Monday? #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “We get the joy of those two on Monday as well do we #ThisMorning.”

A third added: “Another reason not to watch, my headache can’t stand it.”

However, others love having Alison and Dermot on the show.

Viewers were divided over Dermot and Alison today (Credit: ITV)

One gushed: “You two crack me up. Your banter absolutely makes my Friday.”

Another wrote: “Not watched #thismorning in an age, but I like Alison and Dermot as presenters. Much better than Holly and Phil.”

A third tweeted: “A few complaining about Dermot and Alison but I love their laughter and giggles.”

On today’s show, Alison got viewers talking in particular for her appearance.

Alison had her hair styled in a bouncy blow-dry look as she wore a black and white patterned kimono.

One viewer gushed on Twitter: “Alison Hammond looks absolutely beautiful today. Today is exceptional.”

Read more: MAFS Australia: 23 tweets ‘mean girl’ Olivia really won’t want to read

Another added: “Just turned on the TV. And my first thought was, wow how amazing does Alison look today.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Do you like watching Alison and Dermot host? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.