This Morning presenters earn some of the highest salaries in television.

The show is consistently one of the most-watched daytime television shows on British telly.

As a result, its hosts are paid a small fortune year in and year out for their presenting duties.

But just how much are they paid exactly? Are they all multi-millionaires by now?

We take a look at how much the likes of Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond reportedly earn and more…

How much does Holly Willoughby earn?

Holly Willoughby is believed to be one of the highest paid This Morning presenters.

The star, 40, earns a reported £600,000 per year with her current This Morning contract.

This comes after it was revealed she previously earned £200,000 less than her co-host Phillip Schofield.

But it has been widely reported to have been rectified so that they both earn the same staggering amount.

In addition to her This Morning duties she also hosts various other shows – including Dancing on Ice.

And she has her own company, Roxy Media Limited, which last year raked in around £30,000 a week!

What is Phillip Schofield’s This Morning salary?

Phillip Schofield is also said to earn at least £600,000 a year from his contract with This Morning.

Like Holly, he has many other ventures.

He co-hosts Dancing on Ice with Holly and The Cube.

What’s more, he released his bestselling book last year and also sells a posh version of boxed wines.

How much is Alison Hammond worth?

Alison Hammond is the rising star of This Morning. She used to be their lead showbiz reporter and had many a hilarious encounter with A- List stars. She also regularly hosted This Morning competitions.

But now she co-presents Fridays with Dermot O’Leary – replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Her latest This Morning salary remains unknown to the general public.

But according to IdolNetWorth, she is worth an estimated £930,000.

While speaking to Metro she said that while she was struggling in her 20s to make ends meet, seeing a zero bank balance made her feel ‘happy’.

She explained: “Those were like the happiest days, when I used to see zero I used to think “oh thank god!” I used to live in an overdraft, I think it was like £1000 overdraft I used to have and I think I used to need to go into it every single month.”

How much does Dermot O’Leary get paid?

As with Alison his This Morning salary isn’t known yet. But as he’s been hosting for years now he’s said to be worth millions.

In fact, according to CelebrityNetWorth, he’s worth a whopping £8.6 million!

What about Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes?

Eamonn and Ruth no longer host This Morning on a regular basis.

Instead, they fill in slots when the regular hosts are away on holiday or unwell.

It is not known how much they are now paid for their This Morning guest presenting slots.

But Ruth and Eamonn are estimated to be worth £3.6 million each.

*All net worths and salaries are estimates.

