This Morning presenters spark concern among viewers over third breakdown in as many days

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond have sparked concerns among viewers of the ITV daytime show.

The concerns arose after Holly was seen crying into a tissue on today’s show (March 8).

Her tears were so bad that co-host Phillip Schofield had to hastily cut to an ad break.

It’s the third time in as many days presenters on This Morning have burst into tears live on the show.

Why did This Morning presenter Holly cry today?

Holly found the discussion about Ukrainian refugees too much during a segment on the war in today’s show.

During the segment, Nicola Thorp and Julia Hartley-Brewer spoke about how a Ukrainian refugee, aged 11, had been forced to travel 600 miles, alone, to the Slovakian border.

“I don’t want to live in a world where this is the best option for children,” Nicola said.

The camera panned back to an emotional Holly, who was dabbing her eyes with a tissue.

Phil said “let’s leave it there” as Holly could be seen with tears streaming down her face.

He then said that the show was going to a break turning to Holly, who was drying her eyes.

Second day of tears for Holly

It’s the second time in as many days that Holly has broken down in tears on the show.

Yesterday, Holly and Phil both got emotional during a chat with Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey.

During the show, they watched an emotional clip of a little girl singing Let It Go from Frozen.

The little girl was Ukrainian and hiding in a bomb shelter in Kiyv.

After the video had finished, Holly tearfully said: “There’s such innocence isn’t there.”

Phil threw to an ad break then, too.

Alison Hammond broke down during the phone-in on Friday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison’s tears

On Friday last week (March 4), Alison Hammond got emotional during the phone-in.

The star became overcome with emotion as she opened up about her weight during a call with a viewer.

She said: “Can I just say something because obviously I’ve had… I’m getting upset now.

“I’ve had obesity all my life and your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.”

She continued: “What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

Alison then broke down as her co-star Dermot O’Leary comforted her.

How did viewers react?

This Morning viewers have expressed concern for the presenters on the show.

One said: “Last week, didn’t Alison Hammond start crying live on This Morning? This week, Holly Willoughby starts crying on This Morning. Who will be next?”

“Can someone PLEASE give Holly a hug,” another tweeted.

A third commented: “Love you Holly, bless you. It’s heartbreaking watching your emotions on this morning.”

“Oh Holly. We all feel the same about this dreadful war in Ukraine,” said another viewer.

“As a daddy I can’t bear to see the suffering of the innocent children/families, just like you. As a parent you are struggling with it. I can see that. Keep going. You and Phil do great work.”

Speaking about Alison’s tears, another fan of the show commented: “Watching @AlisonHammond on #ThisMorning crying broke my heart for her.”

“Sending Love for Alison!” said another.

What do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.