This Morning fans have called for a “shake-up” in presenters, branding Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary the “future” of the show.

The daytime talk show recently came under fire after fans believed presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield jumped the queue to see the Queen Lying-in-State.

However, This Morning hosts Holly and Phillip insisted that broadcasters and journalists were given another route for reporting purposes.

Despite the explanation, many fans took to Twitter to call for Alison and Dermot to replace Holly and Phillip on the show.

This Morning fans call for Alison and Dermot to become full-time presenters

One person said: “Only five minutes into today’s #ThisMorning and it’s already better than all the other shows this week. We need Alison and Dermot to replace those other two!”

A second wrote: “Can finally watch #thismorning. I’d rather have Alison and Dermot any day over the #PhilandHolly.”

“Alison and Dermot need to be presenting #thismorning every day. I love Alison’s laugh, she’s fantastic,” another added.

@AlisonHammond is deffo the future of #ThisMorning.

A fourth said: “Only interested in watching #ThisMorning when Alison and Dermot are presenting.”

And a fifth wrote: “It’s so lovely to see Alison and Dermot on This Morning. They’ve been open that at first it was hard for them to strike a relationship but just look at them now!

“The show is just much better.”

“@AlisonHammond is deffo the future of #ThisMorning … @ITV need a massive shake-up with new presenters to keep the viewers,” said another.

Some defended Holly and Phillip

Some viewers did argue that Holly and Phillip should still remain on the show.

One tweeted: “Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield should not be sacked from #ThisMorning. That would be ridiculous.”

A second said: “It’s sad seeing the every-growing cloud of vitriol hang over Phillip and Holly. (Most of it has been nothing but an over-reaction, just move on). You can see that the two are just hanging on to a thread here.”

Another commented: “It’s actually hilarious that 40,000 people have signed a petition for Holly and Phillip to get fired because they skilled a queue.

“Get a grip it’s not a big deal in the slightest as if you would say no if you were given the choice. Get a life huns #ThisMorning.”

And a fourth added: “I don’t get why people are so upset over Holly and Phillip. They jumped the queue because they were allowed to do so #ThisMorning.”

Holly explained that they didn’t jump the queue

In a prerecorded statement on This Morning, Holly gave an explanation of the queue situation.

The presenter said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

“We of course respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction.”

