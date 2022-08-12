This Morning viewers issue plea to ITV as presenting shake up revealed

This Morning viewers are begging ITV for Craig Doyle to stay on after the presenting shake up for next week was announced.

Rochelle Humes has revealed that she will be joined with another new presenter on the show next week.

However, fans felt disappointed that it’s not Craig!

Andi Peters is set to host This Morning with Rochelle Humes next week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenting shake up revealed

Rochelle announced that This Morning is shaking things up once again as she will be joined with another new presenter next week.

The show will be bringing in Andi Peters to host This Morning alongside Rochelle.

Rochelle announced the news on This Morning today.

She said: “Andi you’re very early! Andi and I are hosting the show together on Monday, you’re very, very early.”

Andi then quipped: “That’s how you get ahead in television Rochelle, turn up early!”

Viewers begged for Craig Doyle to be a permanent presenter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Craig on This Morning

Ex Holiday presenter Craig hosted This Morning alongside Josie Gibson at the start of the week.

He also teamed up with Rochelle in the studio today while Josie was away reporting the Bristol Balloon Fiesta live.

Andi and I are hosting the show together on Monday, you’re very, very early.

Next week, Andi will replace Craig.

However, fans are begging This Morning to make Craig a permanent presenter on the show.

This came after This Morning shared a post of Craig doing a range of back exercises on Instagram.

They captioned it: “@CraigDoyle’s mission to solve back pain, in three parts!”

Fans rushed to the comments begging for This Morning to keep Craig Doyle on.

One viewer wrote: “You need to keep this man.”

Another said: “I wish Craig Doyle was permanently on This Morning.”

A third added: “Craig Doyle needs to become a permanent fixture! Love him.”

