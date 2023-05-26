Phillip Schofield dealt blow as he’s tipped to make ‘minor comeback’ as ‘background star’

Phillip Schofield last week left This Morning after more than 20 years, and has subsequently shocked viewers by admitting to an affair with a much younger colleague on the show.

The presenter was at the centre of headlines last week with his co-host Holly Willoughby, as reports claimed their friendship had ‘cooled’.

He was also attacked by numerous celebrities who criticised his manner.

Kim Woodburn accused him of being “obnoxious” and “horrible” during their clash on the show in 2017. Jim Davidson claimed Phil was “two-faced” on the programme.

And former colleague Eamonn Holmes has already let rip, declaring Phillip has finally been ‘caught out’.

Phillip Schofield to make ‘minor comeback’ after This Morning exit?

Right now, Phil’s career is in tatters – he has now left ITV altogether and his reputation is at an all-time low.

But according to a PR expert, speaking before the latest Phil reveal, he could make a “minor comeback” when everything has settled.

I can see him making a minor comeback – as long as he is relegated to more of a background star.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, CEO and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR Jordan James said: “I think Phillip’s best move would be to see out the remainder of this year lying low.

“If, and only if, he doesn’t insist on bursting back onto our screens before we are ready and doesn’t place himself centre stage I can see him making a minor comeback – as long as he is relegated to more of a background star.”

Phil’s statement

Last weekend, Phil issued a statement to confirm his exit from This Morning. He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Meanwhile, Holly said in a statement: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, added: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

