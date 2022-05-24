This Morning host Phillip Schofield revealed a controversial request he made at Buckingham Palace was “shut down” today (Tuesday, May 24).

The 60-year-old’s request came as This Morning was hosted live from the palace as anticipation grows for the Jubilee weekend.

For the first hour of the show, Phillip and Holly Willoughby presented the show live from inside Buckingham Palace.

Whilst there they spoke to Gok Wan about the Queen‘s outfits and interviewed Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

They were also joined by Phil Vickery, who took them on a tour of the Queen’s kitchens.

During the tour, Phil explained that the Queen likes her scones the Devonshire method – cream first, jam after.

Phillip, on the other hand, likes it the Cornish way.

Phillip’s preferred method, however, involves putting the jam on first, then the cream.

Holly told Phil that her co-host had ignited a debate when he asked for the scone to be done the Cornish way.

“Because I grew up in Cornwall I’m very much the other way,” Phillip said.

“I’m hoping I don’t get anyone into trouble, but this morning I did say is there any way I can have one the other way around with the jam first and then cream on top.”

He continued, saying: “I was told very politely that was not the Buckingham Palace way.”

“When you come here you eat exactly what Her Majesty eats,” Phil Vickery said.

Holly and Phillip may have enjoyed presenting the show from Buckingham Palace today, but plenty of viewers were unhappy.

Opening the show Phillip said: “To mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee for the next hour we are joining you from inside Her Majesty’s magnificent London home.”

“We did it. We just walked through the front entrance. It’s incredible,” Holly added.

Viewers weren’t as impressed as Holly and Phill though.

“That’s me turning off. Didn’t think smug could get any worse… I was very very wrong,” one viewer tweeted.

“Time to switch off! #ThisMorning,” another said.

However, some viewers were enjoying the show.

One tweeted: “Loving this programme from Buckingham Palace! I’ve got my bunting ready, bring on the Jubilee party!”

