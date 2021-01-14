This Morning host Phillip Schofield offered to pay an elderly woman’s energy bill today as the viewer expressed her worry.

Patricia, 73 from Norfolk, phoned into the programme to speak with money saving expert Martin Lewis.

She explained that she was landed with a £701.85 bill after switching energy companies.

Phillip Schofield offered to pay an elderly woman’s energy bill (Credit: ITV)

What did Patricia say on This Morning?

Patricia said she hasn’t been sending in gas and electricity readings to her old supplier because she didn’t understand them.

Eventually, she received the £700 bill after her usage was calculated when leaving the supplier.

Martin then guessed that Patricia was using more energy that she thought and because she wasn’t giving regular meter readings, the supplier determined she should have been paying more each month all along.

Patricia said she hadn’t been sleeping or eating (Credit: ITV)

The expert then suggested Patricia challenges the bill to make sure there had not been a mistake.

Poor Patricia then admitted the bill has been causing her to not eat or sleep.

Holly said: “Oh darling.”

Phillip Schofield steps in to help

Phil jumped in and said: “No, no, no, no. Don’t do that. Listen, one way or the other we’ll fix this for you.

“If the worst comes to the worst we’ll pay it for you.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield praised by viewers (Credit ITV)

Patricia told the hosts: “Thank you very much. I’m so glad I got through to you.”

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers praised Phil for his gesture, as one person said on Twitter: “@thismorning felt so sorry for Patricia this morning and her huge energy bill.

“Was lovely to see Martin Lewis offer to help and @Schofe and @hollywills offer to pay the bill. Melted my heart and made me want to help Patricia.”

Another wrote: “@thismorning Just watched Patricia phone in about her bill, @Schofe thank you for you offer, in tears watching.”

Phillip Schofield praised by viewers

A third tweeted: “@Schofe you’re a gent – the lady just now on This Morning who didn’t know how to read her meter will sleep thanks to your reassurance that her bill will be paid.

“Hopefully it won’t come to that but at times like this support from others is so appreciated.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

