This Morning host Phillip Schofield couldn’t help but make a sly dig at Kay Burley on the ITV show.

It comes after the Sky presenter broke lockdown Tier 2 restrictions to host her 60th birthday party amid the pandemic.

On today’s show, Phillip referenced Kay’s rule breaking during a segment about mass gatherings at Christmas.

Phillip Schofield left This Morning viewers in stitches as he referenced Kay Burley (Credit: ITV)

Alongside co-host Holly Willoughby, the pair chatted with Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders.

The trio were hoping to resolve some issues about the new rules for households at Christmas.

This Morning viewers in stitches as Phillip Schofield pokes fun at Kay Burley

However, Phillip soon turned the conversation around on Kay.

During the segment, Deidre explained that she knew someone who was planning to have 16 people in their home on Christmas Day.

Kay recently apologised for breaking lockdown rules to celebrate her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

With a big grin on his face, Phillip, 58, asked: “It’s not Kay Burley, is it?”

The presenter’s comment left viewers in stitches, with many taking to Twitter to praise the star.

One wrote: “@Schofe ‘Its not Kay Burley, is it?’ Brilliant #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Oooh @Schofe having a wee pop at Kay Burley on This Morning!”

Phillip appeared alongside co-host Holly Willoughby on the show (Credit: ITV)

Alongside a laughing face emoji, a third added: “@Schofe having a dig at @KayBurley.”

While a fourth called the moment “tremendous telly”.

Kay apologies for breaking lockdown rules

Earlier this week, the Sky News star wrote a grovelling apology on Twitter over her rule breaking.

Kay, 59, was accused of inviting nine friends to celebrate her birthday in London, which goes against the rule of six.

She wrote: “On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid-compliant restaurant.

“I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

“I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

The presenter was missing from her regular news bulletin on Tuesday.

