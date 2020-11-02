This Morning host Phillip Schofield was stunned as Piers Morgan praised his autobiography.

Last month, Phil released his book, Life’s What You Make It, in which he opened up about his struggles over coming out as gay.

Piers appeared on Monday’s episode of the daytime show and revealed he’s began reading Phil’s book.

GMB host Piers Morgan praised Phillip Schofield for his “brave” book (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan praised Phillip Schofield over book

The star told Phil: “Congratulations, I’ve started reading your book. It’s terrific.

“It’s a really great read, it’s a brave read and I take my hat off to you. It can’t have been easy. We were talking earlier about doing the audiobook.

“Mine was physically gruelling. Yours must have been emotionally gruelling. I admire you a lot for what you’ve done.

Phil was stunned by Piers’ words (Credit: ITV)

“And that’s why at the moment, you’re number three in the best seller list and I’m number six.

“But like I say, this season ain’t over.”

Phil replied: “Thank you Piers. Good luck.”

When you’re nice, you can be really nice.

Holly Willoughby said: “Aw Piers. When you’re nice, you can be really nice.”

Piers replied: “Don’t tell anybody! It kills the brand.”

Phil promoted Piers’ book Wake Up on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What was Phillip Schofield’s reaction to Piers’ words?

Phil then added: “It’s quite shocking and there’s no way of reacting to it.”

Meanwhile, Phil also jokingly teased Piers about beating him in the Sunday Times best-seller book list.

As Phil held up Piers’ book, Wake Up, Piers shouted: “That’s the picture I wanted!

“That’s the one that gets me Phillip Schofield next week.”

Phil joked: “I’m happy to do that because I am beating you.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Piers shared a photo of Phil holding up his book.

The presenter wrote: “I finally worked out how to get my book higher in the Sunday Times best-seller chart than Phillip Schofield’s.. get him to promote it!”

Piers’ fans then teased him, with one writing: “I like you Piers.. but I did buy Phillip’s.”

Another said: “You both deserve to be up there… maybe joint 1st place.”

