Phillip Schofield and Piers Morgan on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Phillip Schofield lost for words over Piers Morgan’s comments about his autobiography

Piers said he "admires" Phil for opening up in his book

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Phillip Schofield was stunned as Piers Morgan praised his autobiography.

Last month, Phil released his book, Life’s What You Make It, in which he opened up about his struggles over coming out as gay.

Piers appeared on Monday’s episode of the daytime show and revealed he’s began reading Phil’s book.

Piers Morgan on This Morning
GMB host Piers Morgan praised Phillip Schofield for his “brave” book (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan praised Phillip Schofield over book

The star told Phil: “Congratulations, I’ve started reading your book. It’s terrific.

“It’s a really great read, it’s a brave read and I take my hat off to you. It can’t have been easy. We were talking earlier about doing the audiobook.

Read more: Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘scumbag’ thieves as Kate Garraway’s family car is stolen

“Mine was physically gruelling. Yours must have been emotionally gruelling. I admire you a lot for what you’ve done.

Phillip Schofield interviews Piers Morgan on This Morning
Phil was stunned by Piers’ words (Credit: ITV)

“And that’s why at the moment, you’re number three in the best seller list and I’m number six.

“But like I say, this season ain’t over.”

Phil replied: “Thank you Piers. Good luck.”

When you’re nice, you can be really nice.

Holly Willoughby said: “Aw Piers. When you’re nice, you can be really nice.”

Piers replied: “Don’t tell anybody! It kills the brand.”

Holly and Phil on This Morning
Phil promoted Piers’ book Wake Up on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What was Phillip Schofield’s reaction to Piers’ words?

Phil then added: “It’s quite shocking and there’s no way of reacting to it.”

Meanwhile, Phil also jokingly teased Piers about beating him in the Sunday Times best-seller book list.

As Phil held up Piers’ book, Wake Up, Piers shouted: “That’s the picture I wanted!

“That’s the one that gets me Phillip Schofield next week.”

Phil joked: “I’m happy to do that because I am beating you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Piers shared a photo of Phil holding up his book.

The presenter wrote: “I finally worked out how to get my book higher in the Sunday Times best-seller chart than Phillip Schofield’s.. get him to promote it!”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Piers’ fans then teased him, with one writing: “I like you Piers.. but I did buy Phillip’s.”

Another said: “You both deserve to be up there… maybe joint 1st place.”

Have you bought Piers or Phillip’s books? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Family Fortunes Sarah and Gino D'Acampo
Family Fortunes: Viewers divided as some brand cartoon question ‘unfair’
Piers Morgan and Kate Garraway on GMB
Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘scumbag’ thieves as Kate Garraway’s family car is stolen
Kate Middleton on Pride of Britain
Pride of Britain: Kate Middleton sparks concern as viewers say duchess looks ‘thin’
Holly Willoughby pyjamas
Holly Willoughby declares she’s found her ‘lockdown look’ as she poses in pyjamas
Coleen Rooney celebrate son Kai's birthday
Coleen Rooney celebrates son Kai’s 11th birthday amid Rebekah Vardy court drama
Countryfile Harvey
Countryfile: Viewers heartbroken as teenager Harvey discusses losing older brother in fire